Israel-Hamas war Live | Palestinians await humanitarian aid trucks as Israel continues to bomb Gaza

Sixteen Palestinian journalists have been killed while dozen injured in the war in Gaza since it erupted on October 7
Israel has threatened that every Hamas member faces death when it invades Gaza but two accused masterminds of the October 7 attacks are at the top of its hit list.
The US veto on a UN Security Council resolution calling for a "humanitarian pause" in the Israel-Hamas war will have "monstruous consequences", Russia said on Thursday.
Israel has recalled its diplomats from Turkey as a security precaution and have already advised citizens to leave, a source close to the dossier said on Thursday.
In a fiery speech to Israeli infantry soldiers on the Gaza border Thursday, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant urged the forces to “get organized, be ready” for an order to move in.
WHO calls for daily aid flow into Gaza, including fuel
The Gaza Health Ministry has issued an urgent request for diesel after a fifth major hospital closed due to a lack of fuel.
Hundreds of aid trucks waiting at the Rafah border crossing will be allowed into Gaza after US struck a deal with Egypt and Israel
US and Egypt say humanitarian aid will enter Gaza from October 20
British PM Rishi Sunak is in Tel Aviv and met with President Issac Herzog and PM Benjamin Netanyahu, reiterating UK's support for Israel
Palestinians in Gaza feel nowhere is safe amid Israel's unrelenting airstrikes
30 people have been killed and 21 injured in Israeli airstrike near Rafah crossing
Israel claims its recent airstrikes in Gaza are aimed at bringing down "Hamas infrastructure"
Israeli airstrikes bring down 4 residential towers in central Gaza, while another Israeli strike in southern Gaza home kills 9 adults and 7 children
Israel's military has updated the total number of hostages taken by Hamas to 203