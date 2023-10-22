Israel- Hamas war LIVE: Egypt-Gaza border opens, letting desperately needed aid flow to Palestinians

By Online Desk

As Israel's war on Gaza Strip entered 14 th day, the border crossing between Egypt and Gaza opened to let desperately needed aid flow to Palestinians running short of food, medicine and water in the territory that is under an Israeli siege.

Hamas freed two American hostages on Friday. Palestinians tensely wait for aid to reach them, after US President Joe Biden principally agreed to allow aid trucks into Gaza.

Israel says it wants to eradicate Hamas and other resistance fighters in Gaza Strip but doesn't plan to take responsibility for the besieged region after the war.

Here are the LIVE updates:

