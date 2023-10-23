Israel-Hamas war LIVE: US pledges 'flow' of aid to Gaza; IDF steps up airstrikes in north of strip

The United States on Sunday vowed a continued flow of aid to the Gaza Strip, as a new convoy of 14 trucks entered the besieged and bombarded Palestinian enclave.

With the first of two convoys of humanitarian assistance now inside Gaza, the White House said Israel had agreed "there will now be continued flow of this critical assistance".

More than 4,651 Palestinians, mainly civilians, have been killed across the Gaza Strip in relentless Israeli bombardments in retaliation for the attacks by the Palestinian militant group, according to the latest toll from the Hamas health ministry in Gaza.

