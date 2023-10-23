Israel-Hamas war LIVE: US pledges 'flow' of aid to Gaza; IDF steps up airstrikes in north of strip

Mahmoud Shalabi, an aid worker with the Medical Aid for Palestinians group, said the aid shipments that Israel allowed to cross into Gaza were a “drop in the ocean of the needs” required to address the rapidly worsening humanitarian crisis there.
Speaking to The Associated Press Monday evening from his home in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza, Shalabi said that the aid had not arrived in the northern part of the strip, which Israel wants to empty ahead of its looming ground invasion.
He said the supplies in the first convoy on Saturday were distributed only to bakeries in the southern parts of Gaza, leaving the northern half struggling amid extremely dire conditions.
“The north didn’t receive anything. It’s like a death sentence for the people in the north of Gaza there,” he said.
Palestinian child wounded in the Israeli bombardment is brought to Al-Aqsa Hospital, Oct 23, 2023. (Photo | AP)