Israel-Hamas war LIVE: US pledges 'flow' of aid to Gaza; IDF steps up airstrikes in north of strip

More than 4,651 Palestinians, mainly civilians, have been killed across the Gaza Strip in relentless Israeli bombardments in retaliation for the attacks by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Published: 23rd October 2023 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2023 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

Palestinians look for survivors after the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Deir Al-Balah, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023.(Photo | AP)

The United States on Sunday vowed a continued flow of aid to the Gaza Strip, as a new convoy of 14 trucks entered the besieged and bombarded Palestinian enclave.

With the first of two convoys of humanitarian assistance now inside Gaza, the White House said Israel had agreed "there will now be continued flow of this critical assistance".

More than 4,651 Palestinians, mainly civilians, have been killed across the Gaza Strip in relentless Israeli bombardments in retaliation for the attacks by the Palestinian militant group, according to the latest toll from the Hamas health ministry in Gaza.

LIVE UPDATES

Live Updates
12:18 Oct 24

Aid shipments not enough to meet worsening crisis, aid worker says

Mahmoud Shalabi, an aid worker with the Medical Aid for Palestinians group, said the aid shipments that Israel allowed to cross into Gaza were a “drop in the ocean of the needs” required to address the rapidly worsening humanitarian crisis there.

Speaking to The Associated Press Monday evening from his home in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza, Shalabi said that the aid had not arrived in the northern part of the strip, which Israel wants to empty ahead of its looming ground invasion.

He said the supplies in the first convoy on Saturday were distributed only to bakeries in the southern parts of Gaza, leaving the northern half struggling amid extremely dire conditions.

“The north didn’t receive anything. It’s like a death sentence for the people in the north of Gaza there,” he said.

Palestinian child wounded in the Israeli bombardment is brought to Al-Aqsa Hospital, Oct 23, 2023. (Photo | AP)

10:39 Oct 23

Hostage release: Israel's rejection of any ceasefire holding up breakthrough

A source familiar with the progress of the Hamas hostage release talks being brokered by Qatar was cited by BBC as saying that negotiations to get more people freed from Gaza had entered a "serious stage".

Hamas was said to have given a "positive response" regarding the release of about 50 foreign and dual-national civilian hostages in exchange for a ceasefire and the entry of more aid into Gaza, BBC said.

The source, according to the BBC, added that Israel's rejection of any ceasefire was holding up any breakthrough.Palestinians evacuate a wounded man following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City, Monday, Oct 23, 2023. (Photo | AP)

04:40 Oct 23

Israel strikes on Gaza kill more than 5,000: Hamas health ministry

The death toll in the Gaza Strip has climbed to 5,087 with 15,273 injured, according to the Health Ministry. 

They have also added that 436 Palestinians have been killed, including 183 children, in Israeli airstrikes in the past 24 hours.

02:43 Oct 23

Third batch of humanitarian aid enters Gaza

Egypt's Red Crescent has reported that the third batch of humanitarian aid has reached Gaza through the Rafah Crossing. 

  • In a statement posted on Instagram, the Red Crescent said, “The Egyptian Red Crescent has delivered relief aid to the Gaza Strip to be delivered to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society as a third phase.”
  • AFP has reported that more than a dozen lorries crossed Rafah, adding to a previous total of 34 trucks that had entered Gaza on Saturday and Sunday.
  • The United Nations says at least 100 trucks a day are needed to provide the basic needs of Gaza's 2.4 million inhabitants.
12:42 Oct 23

Hamas says at least 60 killed in overnight Israel strikes on Gaza

  • Israeli overnight strikes on the blockaded Gaza Strip have left at least 60 people dead, Hamas officials said Monday.
  • A statement from the Hamas government media office said "more than 60 were martyred in the (Israeli) raids" during the night, including 17 who were killed in a single strike that hit a house in Jabaliya, in northern Gaza.
10:34 Oct 23

Water supplies critically low in Gaza

The water situation in Gaza is critically low. Two out of the 20 lorries that entered Gaza via the Rafah crossing on Saturday carried 44,000 units of bottled water supplied by Unicef – enough for 22,000 people for one day and just 1% of the population. A limited number of additional units of bottled water also entered yesterday, BBC reports.

A UN report has said that a lack of fuel is contributing to the water crisis in Gaza, as desalination plants and water pumps can no longer operate. It is also urgently needed to power generators in hospitals, the report noted.

07:01 Oct 23

More than 19,000 displaced in Lebanon amid tensions on Israeli border: UN agency

More than 19,000 people have been displaced in Lebanon amid an uptick in tensions between Israel and Hezbollah at the country's southern border, figures released Monday by a United Nations agency showed.

  • "An increase in cross-border incidents" has resulted in the displacement of 19,646 people in Lebanon, "both within the south and elsewhere within the country", said the International Organization for Migration.
Israeli soldiers get ready to patrol along a road near the border between Israel and Lebanon, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. (Photo | AP)
06:56 Oct 23

Israel says two Gaza drones 'thwarted'

The Israeli army said Monday it had "thwarted" an attack from Gaza by two drones that was claimed by Hamas.

"Two UAVs were identified crossing from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory" at Nir Oz and Ein HaBesor near the border, the army said. "Both UAVs were thwarted," a statement added, without stating whether they were shot down.

Hamas, which used drones in their October 7 attack on Israel, said on social media that "Israeli military posts" were the targets of the latest raid.

05:52 Oct 23

Israel military warns residents of Al-Nassr and Al-Shati refugee camps to evacuate

The Israeli military has given evacuation warnings to the residents of Al-Nassr and Al-Shati refugee camps. 

On Monday, Al Jazeera reported, quoting the residents of Gaza, that the residents of the two refugee camps received recorded messages from the Israeli army, asking them to leave by 4 pm.

03:44 Oct 23

Israel bombards Gaza as US pledges 'flow' of aid

Israel said Monday it had launched more than 300 strikes on the Gaza Strip within 24 hours, killing dozens according to the Hamas rulers of the besieged Palestinian territory.

  • The Israeli military said it had hit "over 320 military targets in the Gaza Strip" in the 24 hours up to Monday morning.
  • It said the targets "included tunnels containing Hamas terrorists, dozens of operational command centres" as well as "military compounds and observation posts" used by Islamic Jihad, another militant group.
  • Israeli forces are massed near the Gaza border, and smaller units have already carried out limited incursions, targeting Hamas and hoping to rescue hostages, whose number Israel now estimates at 222.

01:03 Oct 23

EU foreign policy chief said bloc was debating calling for a "humanitarian pause" in the conflict

  • EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Monday urged faster aid deliveries to Gaza, and said the bloc was debating calling for a "humanitarian pause" in Israel's conflict with Hamas.
  • Borrell also said that the few dozen trucks of humanitarian aid that had been allowed into Gaza from Egypt was "not enough".
  • He said ministers would discuss calls from United Nations' secretary-general Antonio Guterres for a "humanitarian ceasefire" and the issue would be on the table at an EU leaders summit on Thursday.

12:38 Oct 23

TNIE SPECIAL | Global Express: As Gaza bleeds, what is the likely endgame in Middle East?

In this video, senior journalist Neena Gopal is in discussion with Arthur Lenk, a former Israeli diplomat, and Paola Caridi, a journalist and historian, about Israel’s internal churn as the war on Hamas hurts ordinary Palestinians.

Israel’s current political leadership, the internal storm set off by Jewish protesters, the international opprobrium set off by attempts to ethnically cleanse the state of Palestinians, and a lot more are also discussed.

11:49 Oct 23

Palestinian journalist Roshdi Sarraj killed in Gaza

  • Radio France's 'Fixer' in Gaza Roshdi Sarraj has been killed in the Israeli bombardment of Gaza on Sunday, Radio France reported.
  • The French broadcaster said Sarraj was killed on Sunday in Israeli strikes on Tel al-Hawa, in Gaza City. His wife and 1-year-old daughter were injured.
  • According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, as of October 22, at least 23 journalists were among casualties in the war.
    Palestinian journalist Roshdi Sarraj -(Photo | Instagram -@roshdi.sarraj)
     
11:32 Oct 23

Dwindling fuel supplies for Gaza's hospital generators put premature babies in incubators at risk

  • At least 130 premature babies are at “grave risk” across six neonatal units, aid workers said.
  •  The dangerous fuel shortages are caused by the Israeli blockade of Gaza.
  • At least 50,000 pregnant women in Gaza are unable to access essential health services, and some 5,500 are due to give birth in the coming month, according to the World Health Organization.
  • None of the 20 aid trucks that crossed into Gaza on Saturday, the first since the siege was imposed, contained fuel, amid Israeli fears it will end up in Hamas' hands.
    Palestinian doctors treat a prematurely born baby at Al Aqsa Hospital in Deir el-Balah, Gaza Strip, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023. (AP | Photo)
11:27 Oct 23

Second aid convoy reaches Gaza; UN says only 100 trucks a day will meet demands

  • On Sunday a new convoy of 14 trucks entered the besieged and bombarded Palestinian enclave.
  • The United Nations estimates Gaza needs about 100 trucks a day to meet the needs of its 2.4 million residents, almost half of whom are believed to have been displaced by Israel's bombing campaign.
    A volunteer from the Egyptian Red Crescent looks on as a convoy of lorries carrying humanitarian aid crosses to the Gaza Strip on October 22, 2023. Photo: AFP
