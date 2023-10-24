-
UN chief Guterres deplores 'clear violations' of international law in Gaza
WHO calls for urgent ceasefire to deliver fuel and healthcare supplies to Gaza
UN agency says it will be forced to stop working in Gaza until fuel arrives
Israel's airstrikes across Gaza kill over 700 people in 24 hours, Palestinians say
Qatari negotiators say they are hopeful of freeing more hostages captured by Hamas
- Four hostages have been freed so far while over 200 hostages are still under captive
- Lebanon says it is committed to UN resolution amid Israel border skirmishes
- French President Macron, who is in Israel, called for international coalition against Hamas
Secretary of State Blinken warns Iran that US will respond 'decisively' to any attack
Turkey President Erdogan says UN Security Council has 'deepened' Gaza crisis
Russia's Putin raises concerns of 'catastrophic deterioration' in Gaza with Erdogan
More than 19,000 displaced in Lebanon amid tensions on Israeli border, says UN
World Bank warned the war could deliver a "serious" blow to global economic development
Israel-Hamas war UPDATES | WHO urges fuel, healthcare delivery as Israel continues to bomb Gaza
The death toll in Gaza rose rapidly as Israel ramped up airstrikes that flattened buildings in what it said was preparation for an eventual ground assault.
Published: 24th October 2023 11:45 PM | Last Updated: 25th October 2023 12:21 AM | A+A A-
Israel is escalating its bombardment of targets in the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected ground invasion against Hamas militants. The war is rapidly raising the death toll in Gaza, and the US fears the fighting could spark a wider conflict in the region.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday alleged violations of international law in Gaza and urged an immediate ceasefire as Israel pounds the Palestinian territory in response to Hamas attacks, with the crisis deeply dividing the Security Council.
Gaza’s 2.3 million people have been running out of food, water and medicine since Israel sealed off the territory following the Hamas attack on Israeli towns on Oct. 7.
The aid convoys allowed into Gaza so far have carried a fraction of what's needed, and the UN said distribution will have to stop if there's no fuel for the trucks. The World Health Organization warns that without "vital fuel and additional health supplies", thousands of vulnerable patients in Gaza will be at risk.
The war, in its 18th day on Tuesday, is the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides. The Hamas-run Health Ministry said at least 5,791 Palestinians have been killed and 16,297 wounded. In the occupied West Bank, 96 Palestinians have been killed and 1,650 wounded in violence and Israeli raids since Oct. 7.
More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, mostly civilians who died in the initial Hamas rampage. In addition, 222 people including foreigners were believed captured by Hamas during the incursion and taken into Gaza, Israel's military has said. Four of those have been released.
Hamas on Monday released two elderly Israeli women held hostage in Gaza as the United States expressed increasing concern that the escalating Israel-Hamas war will spark a wider conflict in the region, including attacks on American troops.
The two freed hostages, 85-year-old Yocheved Lifshitz and 79-year-old Nurit Cooper were taken out of Gaza at the Rafah crossing into Egypt. Lifshitz said Tuesday she "went through hell" during her abduction, but was treated well during more than two weeks held captive in Gaza.
UPDATES FROM THE CONFLICT:
A recap of top developments from October 24
The war's toll so far:
|Palestinians killed
|Israelis killed
|Hostages
|5,700+
|1400+
|200+
|Palestinians injured
|Israelis injured
|Displaced
|17,000+
|5,400+
|1.4 million
WHO calls for urgent ceasefire to deliver fuel and healthcare supplies to Gaza
The WHO says several healthcare facilities struggling to provide urgent services to patients, including al-Shifa Hospital, the Indonesian Hospital and the Turkish Friendship Hospital. It added that six hospitals across Gaza had shut down due to a lack of fuel.
"Unless vital fuel and additional health supplies are urgently delivered into Gaza, thousands of vulnerable patients risk death or medical complications as critical services shut down due to lack of power," the WHO warned.
Qatar negotiators 'hopeful' of more Hamas hostage releases
Qatari negotiators playing a lead role in efforts to free hostages seized by Hamas from Israel are hopeful of securing more releases, a Qatari foreign ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.
The Gulf state has been engaged in intense diplomacy behind the scenes and secured the release of four hostages held by the Palestinian militants following their October 7 attack on Israel. Qatar has open channels of communication with Hamas and has hosted the militants' political office since 2012 with the blessing of the wealthy emirate's close ally the United States.
Majed al-Ansari said Qatar's negotiators were "hopeful for further releases" with talks ongoing with Israel and Hamas. There was "more openness on political will between the two sides" after the release of two elderly Israeli women on Monday night, the spokesman told AFP.
But Ansari, who also serves as an adviser to Qatar's Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, cautioned that amid escalating violence in Gaza, there was "more difficulty on the logistics of getting people out."
Gaza ceasefire 'only benefits Hamas', claims White House
A ceasefire in Gaza would only help Hamas, the White House said Tuesday, as Israel wages an air campaign against the militant group that carried out an unprecedented attack on the country earlier this month. "A ceasefire right now really only benefits Hamas," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told journalists.
UN refugee agency says it will 'halt' Gaza work unless fuel arrives
The UN agency for Palestinian refugees warned it would be forced to stop working across the Gaza Strip on Wednesday unless there were urgent fuel deliveries to the war-torn territory. Six hospitals across Gaza have already shut down due to the lack of fuel, the World Health Organization said Tuesday.
- "If we do not get fuel urgently, we will be forced to halt our operations in the Gaza Strip as of tomorrow night," UNRWA said on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday.
Aid agencies have sounded the alarm about the lack of fuel, which is used to power vital services in Gaza such as hospitals which are relying on generators.
- "Time is running out. We urgently need fuel," Juliette Touma, UNRWA communications director, told AFP.
Biden says aid deliveries to Gaza 'not fast enough'
US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that aid was not reaching war-torn Gaza fast enough, as Israel bombards the Palestinian territory after the October 7 Hamas attacks.
"Not fast enough," Biden replied after a medal presentation ceremony at the White House when a reporter asked him about humanitarian assistance getting to the enclave.
Palestinian top diplomat says Security Council inaction 'inexcusable'
The Palestinian Authority's foreign minister on Tuesday deplored inaction by the UN Security Council to stop "massacres" in Gaza by Israel, which has retaliated for a massive attack by Hamas that largely killed civilians.
"The ongoing massacres being deliberately and systematically and savagely perpetrated by Israel -- the occupying power against the Palestinian civilian population under illegal occupation -- must be stopped," Riyad al-Maliki told a special Security Council session.
-
"It is our collective human duty to stop them [...] Continued failure at this council is inexcusable," he said.
Israeli airstrikes kill over 700 Gazans in 24 hours
Rapidly expanding Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip killed more than 700 people in the past day as medical facilities across the territory were forced to close because of bombing damage and a lack of power. READ FULL REPORT HERE
Hezbollah-allied politician says Lebanon won’t initiate war with Israel
Gebran Bassil, a prominent Lebanese Christian politician allied with Hezbollah said Tuesday that Lebanon would not initiate a war with Israel but would defend itself if attacked.
“No one can drag us into war unless the Israeli enemy attacks us, and then we will be forced to defend ourselves,” Bassil said after a meeting with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, another Hezbollah ally.
-
“All the Lebanese agree that they do not want war, but that does not mean that we should allow ourselves to be attacked without a response,” he added.
The comments by Bassil, who is the head of the Free Patriotic Movement of former President Michel Aoun, came as sporadic clashes continue on the Lebanese border with Israel between Hezbollah and armed Palestinian groups in Lebanon on one side and Israeli forces on the other.
UN chief deplores 'clear violations' of international law in Gaza, urges truce
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday alleged violations of international law as Israel pounds Gaza, and urged an immediate humanitarian ceasefire to bring in relief.
"I am deeply concerned about the clear violations of international humanitarian law that we are witnessing in Gaza. Let me be clear: No party to an armed conflict is above international humanitarian law," Guterres told a Security Council session, without explicitly naming Israel.
RECENT UPDATES FROM ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR
- The death toll in Gaza strip tops 5,000, says Hamas-run Health Ministry. 5,791 people, including 2,360 children, have been killed in the territory so far.
- 704 people were killed during the Israeli airstrikes in the last 24 hours.
- During his visit to Israel, French President Emmanuel Macron proposed an international alliance against Hamas.
- The emir of Qatar, a US ally, hit out at Israel's backers Tuesday, charging they had given it a "free licence to kill" in its war with Hamas.
- French President Emmanuel Macron will meet his Palestinian counterpart Mahmud Abbas in Ramallah on Tuesday.
UN urges improved coordination on Gaza aid
The United Nations called for improved coordination among humanitarian groups to make sure the small amount of aid now moving into the Gaza Strip contained only the most needed items.
- UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, said that some of the food delivered into Gaza so far, such as rice and lentils, had been impractical given the dwindling availability of fresh water and fuel.
- "An additional challenge in a very limited flow of supplies is that we are not really receiving the most needed supplies for Gaza, or the most relevant," UNRWA spokeswoman Tamara Alrifai said.
READ THE FULL STORY HERE
Hamas health ministry says 5,791 killed in Gaza during war
The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said Tuesday that 5,791 people have been killed in the territory since the outbreak of war with Israel.
- The death toll includes 2,360 children. A total of 16,297 people have also been wounded since the conflict erupted on October 7.
- It was also reported that 704 people were killed during the Israeli airstrikes in the last 24 hours.
Macron proposes international coalition against Hamas
French President Emmanuel Macron called Tuesday for the international coalition fighting the Islamic State group to be expanded to also fight Hamas after the October 7 attacks on Israel.
- Macron, speaking after talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, said that countries fighting IS "should also fight against Hamas."
- The French leader stressed there must be a "decisive relaunch" of the Palestinian peace process following the crisis set off by the deadly Hamas attacks and Israel's response.
French President Macron calls for an international coalition against Hamas
French President Emmanuel Macron extended his support to Israel during a joint press meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv.
- Macron said that "Israel is not alone."
- He proposed an international coalition against Hamas
- Macron calls for "decisive relaunch" of Palestinian peace process
Freed Israeli hostage says beaten during abduction, 'well treated' in Gaza
An Israeli 85-year-old freed by Palestinian militant group Hamas said Tuesday she was beaten during her abduction, then treated well during more than two weeks held captive in Gaza.
- "The guys beat me on the way, they didn't break my ribs but hurt me there very much," Yocheved Lifshitz said a day after her release.
- "They treated us well," she told media at a Tel Aviv hospital, explaining a doctor visited her and fellow hostages every two to three days.
'Enough is enough': Qatar emir takes aim at Israel's backers
The Qatari ruler hit out at Israel's backers Tuesday, charging they had given it "free licence to kill" in its war with Hamas and questioning what the conflict would achieve.
-
"We are saying enough is enough," Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani told a meeting of the Shura Council, Qatar's legislative body, according to a translation released by the royal court.
-
"It is untenable for Israel to be given an unconditional green light and free licence to kill, nor is it tenable to continue ignoring the reality of occupation, siege and settlement."
-
Qatar, a US ally that hosts a large US military base, also hosts an office of Hamas which doubles as the main residence of its self-exiled leader Ismail Haniyeh.
-
The wealthy Gulf monarchy has acted as a communications channel with Hamas and is playing a key role in negotiations to release the hostages, with four freed so far.
READ THE FULL STORY HERE
Releasing Gaza hostages must be 'first objective', says French President Emmanuel Macron
France's President Emmanuel Macron said on a solidarity visit to Israel on Tuesday that releasing hostages held by Hamas must be the "first objective" of the war in Gaza.
- "The first objective we should have today is the release of all hostages, without any distinction, because this is an awful crime to play with the lives of children, adults, old people, civilians and soldiers," Macron said after meeting Israel's President Isaac Herzog.
- Macron added that the campaign must be fought without "enlarging this conflict."
Latest developments of Israel-Hamas war
- Two Israeli women hostages held by Hamas- Nurit Cooper, 79, and Yocheved Lifschitz, 85- were released last night. They were taken out of Gaza at the Rafah crossing into Egypt.
- More than 5,000 people have died in the Gaza Strip since Oct 7, according to Hamas-run Health Ministry. Six more UN aid workers were killed in Gaza on Monday, bringing the total of its staff killed since October 7 to 35.
- Israel continued airstrikes on Gaza on the 18th day of the war. Hamas says at least 140 people were killed during the airstrikes last night.
- Israeli army says it had hit 400 targets over the past 24 hours in Gaza.
- French President Macron arrived in Israel to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and extend his solidarity. He will also meet his Palestinian counterpart Mahmud Abbas in Ramallah.
Israel-Hamas war risks 'serious' economic damage: World Bank president
"The war between Israel and Hamas could deal a "serious" blow to global economic development," says the President of the World Bank.
- "What just happened recently in Israel and Gaza -- at the end of the day you put all this together, I think the impact on economic development is even more serious," Ajay Banga said, adding: "I think we're at a very dangerous juncture." (AFP)
France's Macron to meet Palestinian president in Ramallah
France's President Emmanuel Macron will meet his Palestinian counterpart Mahmud Abbas in Ramallah on Tuesday, the Palestinian leader's office said.
IDF claimed to have struck "over 400 terrorist targets in past 24 hours"
In a latest post on X formerly known as Twitter, the Israel Defence Force claimed to have struck "over 400 terrorist targets in the past 24 hours", in what it describes as “a wide-scale operation to dismantle Hamas’ terrorist capabilities.”
In a wide-scale operation to dismantle Hamas' terrorist capabilities, the IDF struck over 400 terrorist targets in the past 24hrs:— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 24, 2023
Hamas gunmen setting up to fire rockets toward Israel.
A Hamas operational tunnel shaft allowing terrorists to infiltrate Israel through the…
China's foreign minister tells Israel civilians must be protected
- China's foreign minister has told his Israeli counterpart that all countries have a right to self-defence, but they must protect civilians and abide by international law.
- FM Wang Yi said China was deeply concerned about the "ongoing escalation of the conflict".
- Wang reiterated Beijing's longstanding position, saying that China "sincerely hopes that the Palestine issue will be resolved in a comprehensive and just manner... and that the legitimate security concerns of all parties will be resolved in a genuine and thorough manner". (Read more)
Hamas says at least 140 killed in Israel night strikes on Gaza
Gaza's Hamas government said Tuesday that Israeli air strikes on the besieged territory during the night killed at least 140 people.
A statement from the government's media office said "more than 140 people were martyred and hundreds wounded in massacres committed by the occupation (Israel) raids".(AFP)
French President Macron arrives in Israel on solidarity visit
French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Tel Aviv on Tuesday to express "full solidarity" with Israel after the deadly October 7 attacks by the Palestinian militant group Hamas, according to an AFP journalist.
- Macron was due to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to express France's "full solidarity" with Israel after that attack, the French presidency said.
- Macron will in particular call for a "humanitarian truce" to allow desperately needed aid into Gaza, whose 2.4 million people have been largely deprived of water, food, electricity and other basic supplies after an Israeli blockade, the Elysee Palace said.
- Macron and Netanyahu were due to hold a joint press conference at 1:00 pm (1000 GMT). (AFP)
Gaza death toll hits 5000
More than 5,000 people have died during Israel's bombardment of the Gaza Strip, according to numbers given by the Hamas-run health ministry.
- Six more UN workers were killed in Gaza on Monday, bringing the total of its staff killed since October 7 to 35.
- The UNRWA supports 506 million Palestinian refugees living across Gaza, the West Bank, Jerusalem, Jordan, Lebanon and syria.
US advises Israel delaying ground war to allow talks on captives
Israeli tanks and ground forces have been massed at the Gaza border, and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told troops there Monday to keep preparing for an offensive “because it will come.” He said it would be a combined offensive from air, land and sea, but he did not give a time frame.
The U.S. advised Israeli officials that delaying a ground offensive would give Washington more time to work with regional mediators on the release of more hostages, according to a U.S. official.
Inside Gaza, the civilian death toll continued to mount.
Fifteen members of the same family were among at least 33 Palestinians buried Monday in a shallow, sandy mass grave at a Gaza hospital after being killed in Israeli airstrikes.
Hamas frees two Israeli women as US advises delaying ground war to allow talks on captives
Hamas on Monday released two elderly Israeli women held hostage in Gaza as the United States expressed increasing concern that the escalating Israel-Hamas war will spark a wider conflict in the region, including attacks on American troops.
- The United States advised Israel to delay the expected invasion to allow time to negotiate the release of more hostages taken by Hamas during its brutal incursion two weeks ago.
- The two freed hostages, 85-year-old Yocheved Lifshitz and 79-year-old Nurit Cooper, were taken out of Gaza at the Rafah crossing into Egypt, where they were put into ambulances, according to footage shown on Egyptian TV. (AP)
Biden says can ‘talk’ about Israel-Hamas ceasefire only after hostages freed
US President Joe Biden said on Monday that any discussions about a Gaza ceasefire could only take place if Hamas frees all hostages seized from Israel in its October 7 attack.
"We should have those hostages released and then we can talk," Biden said at a White House event when asked if he would support a "hostages-for-ceasefire" deal.
His comments came shortly after Hamas said they had freed two more women hostages abducted from Israel.
Israel on Monday increased the number of confirmed hostages to 222 people seized when Hamas gunmen crossed the border and attacked kibbutz communities, towns and military bases in southern Israel. (AFP)
Aid through the Rafah crossing into Gaza could mean the difference between life & death
A third small aid convoy from Egypt entered Gaza, where the population of 2.3 million has been running out of food, water and medicine under Israel’s sealed border. With Israel still barring entry of fuel, the U.N. said its distribution of aid would grind to a halt within days when it can no longer fuel its trucks.
“We must stop this dramatic impasse.— United Nations (@UN) October 21, 2023
We absolutely need to move the trucks as quickly as possible, and as many as possible.”
– @antonioguterres says allowing aid through the Rafah crossing into Gaza could mean the difference between life & death. https://t.co/LEjd2aZTm9 pic.twitter.com/l9Lw99RIoW