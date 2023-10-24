Israel-Hamas war UPDATES | WHO urges fuel, healthcare delivery as Israel continues to bomb Gaza

By Online Desk

Israel is escalating its bombardment of targets in the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected ground invasion against Hamas militants. The war is rapidly raising the death toll in Gaza, and the US fears the fighting could spark a wider conflict in the region.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday alleged violations of international law in Gaza and urged an immediate ceasefire as Israel pounds the Palestinian territory in response to Hamas attacks, with the crisis deeply dividing the Security Council.

Gaza’s 2.3 million people have been running out of food, water and medicine since Israel sealed off the territory following the Hamas attack on Israeli towns on Oct. 7.

The aid convoys allowed into Gaza so far have carried a fraction of what's needed, and the UN said distribution will have to stop if there's no fuel for the trucks. The World Health Organization warns that without "vital fuel and additional health supplies", thousands of vulnerable patients in Gaza will be at risk.

The war, in its 18th day on Tuesday, is the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides. The Hamas-run Health Ministry said at least 5,791 Palestinians have been killed and 16,297 wounded. In the occupied West Bank, 96 Palestinians have been killed and 1,650 wounded in violence and Israeli raids since Oct. 7.

More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, mostly civilians who died in the initial Hamas rampage. In addition, 222 people including foreigners were believed captured by Hamas during the incursion and taken into Gaza, Israel's military has said. Four of those have been released.

Hamas on Monday released two elderly Israeli women held hostage in Gaza as the United States expressed increasing concern that the escalating Israel-Hamas war will spark a wider conflict in the region, including attacks on American troops.

The two freed hostages, 85-year-old Yocheved Lifshitz and 79-year-old Nurit Cooper were taken out of Gaza at the Rafah crossing into Egypt. Lifshitz said Tuesday she "went through hell" during her abduction, but was treated well during more than two weeks held captive in Gaza.

(With inputs from AP, AFP)

UPDATES FROM THE CONFLICT:

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Israel is escalating its bombardment of targets in the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected ground invasion against Hamas militants. The war is rapidly raising the death toll in Gaza, and the US fears the fighting could spark a wider conflict in the region. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday alleged violations of international law in Gaza and urged an immediate ceasefire as Israel pounds the Palestinian territory in response to Hamas attacks, with the crisis deeply dividing the Security Council. Gaza’s 2.3 million people have been running out of food, water and medicine since Israel sealed off the territory following the Hamas attack on Israeli towns on Oct. 7.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The aid convoys allowed into Gaza so far have carried a fraction of what's needed, and the UN said distribution will have to stop if there's no fuel for the trucks. The World Health Organization warns that without "vital fuel and additional health supplies", thousands of vulnerable patients in Gaza will be at risk. The war, in its 18th day on Tuesday, is the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides. The Hamas-run Health Ministry said at least 5,791 Palestinians have been killed and 16,297 wounded. In the occupied West Bank, 96 Palestinians have been killed and 1,650 wounded in violence and Israeli raids since Oct. 7. More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, mostly civilians who died in the initial Hamas rampage. In addition, 222 people including foreigners were believed captured by Hamas during the incursion and taken into Gaza, Israel's military has said. Four of those have been released. Hamas on Monday released two elderly Israeli women held hostage in Gaza as the United States expressed increasing concern that the escalating Israel-Hamas war will spark a wider conflict in the region, including attacks on American troops. The two freed hostages, 85-year-old Yocheved Lifshitz and 79-year-old Nurit Cooper were taken out of Gaza at the Rafah crossing into Egypt. Lifshitz said Tuesday she "went through hell" during her abduction, but was treated well during more than two weeks held captive in Gaza. (With inputs from AP, AFP) UPDATES FROM THE CONFLICT: Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp