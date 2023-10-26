Israel-Hamas war UPDATES: Israel says its troops raided Gaza to prepare for 'next stages of combat'

By Online Desk

Israel sent tanks, troops and armoured bulldozers into the Gaza Strip in a "targeted raid" overnight that destroyed multiple sites before withdrawing from the Hamas-ruled territory, the army said Thursday.

Black smoke billowed into the sky after a blast in the grainy night-vision footage the military released hours after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared preparations for a ground war were underway.

On the 20th day of Israel's deadliest Gaza war yet, launched in retaliation for the bloody October 7 Hamas attacks, the army said its forces had hit "numerous terrorist cells, infrastructure and anti-tank missile launch posts."

The operation in northern Gaza came in "preparation for the next stages of combat", it said.

Israeli airstrikes have devastated parts of the Gaza Strip, leaving neighbourhoods in rubble and hospitals struggling to treat masses of wounded with diminishing resources.

The United Nations warned it's on the verge of running out of fuel in the Gaza Strip, forcing it to sharply curtail relief efforts in the blockaded territory. And the UN Security Council failed again to address the Israel-Hamas war, rejecting rival resolutions by the United States and Russia.

Meanwhile, the Hamas-run health ministry said Thursday that at least 7,028 people have been killed in Gaza by Israeli strikes since the militant group's October 7 attacks on Israel.

Some 2,913 children and 1,709 women are among the dead -- marking the highest number of war fatalities in Gaza since Israel unilaterally withdrew from the territory in 2005.

The UN warned that it is on the verge of running out of fuel in the Gaza Strip, forcing it to sharply curtail relief efforts in the blockaded territory.

READ IN DETAIL:

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Israel sent tanks, troops and armoured bulldozers into the Gaza Strip in a "targeted raid" overnight that destroyed multiple sites before withdrawing from the Hamas-ruled territory, the army said Thursday. Black smoke billowed into the sky after a blast in the grainy night-vision footage the military released hours after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared preparations for a ground war were underway. On the 20th day of Israel's deadliest Gaza war yet, launched in retaliation for the bloody October 7 Hamas attacks, the army said its forces had hit "numerous terrorist cells, infrastructure and anti-tank missile launch posts."googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The operation in northern Gaza came in "preparation for the next stages of combat", it said. Israeli airstrikes have devastated parts of the Gaza Strip, leaving neighbourhoods in rubble and hospitals struggling to treat masses of wounded with diminishing resources. The United Nations warned it's on the verge of running out of fuel in the Gaza Strip, forcing it to sharply curtail relief efforts in the blockaded territory. And the UN Security Council failed again to address the Israel-Hamas war, rejecting rival resolutions by the United States and Russia. Meanwhile, the Hamas-run health ministry said Thursday that at least 7,028 people have been killed in Gaza by Israeli strikes since the militant group's October 7 attacks on Israel. Some 2,913 children and 1,709 women are among the dead -- marking the highest number of war fatalities in Gaza since Israel unilaterally withdrew from the territory in 2005. The UN warned that it is on the verge of running out of fuel in the Gaza Strip, forcing it to sharply curtail relief efforts in the blockaded territory. READ IN DETAIL: Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp