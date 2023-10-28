Home LIVE

Israel-Hamas war LIVE | Netanyahu confirms his troops in Gaza, stituation dire say aid agencies 

UN officials and aid agencies described a dire situation in Gaza as ambulances left without cellphone or radio service resorted to chasing the sound of artillery fire to locate the wounded

Published: 28th October 2023 10:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2023 12:28 AM   |  A+A-

Palestinians inspect the damage of destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.(Photo | AP)

By Agencies

After knocking out communications and creating a near-blackout of information in the Gaza Strip with increased bombardment and artillery fire, Israel confirmed that they will be expanding their war further. PM Benjamin Netanyahu said the "world's most moral army" is going into the "stronghold of evil" while terming it Israel's "second war of independence".

Residents in Gaza described the massive overnight bombardment from the sea and the air as the most intense of the three-week-old Israel-Hamas war. Israel's defence minister earlier said "the ground shook in Gaza" and that the war against the Palestinian territory's Hamas rulers had entered a new stage.

Other countries, United Nations officials and aid agencies described the situation on the ground in Gaza as dire. Ambulances were left without cellphone or radio service and resorted to chasing the sound of artillery fire to locate the local people who were wounded.

The Palestinian death toll since the war started passed 7,700, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza. In the occupied West Bank, more than 110 Palestinians have been killed in violence and Israeli raids.

More than 1,400 people were slain in Israel during a surprise incursion by Hamas militants, including at least 310 soldiers, according to the Israeli government. At least 229 hostages were taken into Gaza, and four hostages were released earlier.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Live Updates
12:07 Oct 29

Israeli army most moral in world, this is our second war of Independence: Netanyahu

"We are the most moral army in the world," says Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, while confirming that his forces have  gone into the "stronghold of evil" (Gaza) and will be expanding operations even further to wipe out Hamas and bring back the Israeli hostages. He terms it Israel's "second war of Independence", saying this will be a "long and difficult war". "We will win. We will prevail," he emphasises after thanking allies who have supported his nation.

The BBC quoted Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant as saying that freeing the Israeli hostages is "a very complex effort. The more we hit out at them (Hamas), we know that they will be willing to come to some kind of agreement."

07:07 Oct 28

Latest developments in the Israel-Hamas war

  • Health ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza said Saturday that at least 7,703 people have been killed in the war with Israel that erupted on October 7. More than 3,500 children are among the dead.
  • Israeli army issued a military advisory on Saturday for the residents of Gaza and northern Gaza asking them to evacuate and move to the south. 
  • One Palestinian was killed by an Israeli settler near the northern city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank.
  • Elon Musk has announced that his satellite-based internet constellation Starlink “will support connectivity to internationally recognized aid organizations in Gaza.”
  • Quoting IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari, various media have reported that the aid trucks will get into Gaza today carrying food and water. 
04:47 Oct 28

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war deaths hit 7,703

The health ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza said Saturday that at least 7,703 people have been killed in the war with Israel that erupted on October 7.

More than 3,500 children are among the dead. The overall figure is the highest number of war fatalities in Gaza since Israel unilaterally withdrew from the territory in 2005.

11:46 Oct 28

Al Jazeera quotes the Palestinian Red Crescent as saying that they are unable to communicate with their teams in Gaza, including medics and hospitals.

11:42 Oct 28

Mass graves, unclaimed bodies and overcrowded cemeteries: War robs Gaza even of funeral rites

Palestinians say this war is robbing them not only of their loved ones but also of the funeral rites that long have offered mourners some dignity and closure in the midst of unbearable grief.

Read full story

07:25 Oct 28

Israel war in Gaza 'entered a new phase': Defence Minister

Israel's war with Palestinian militant group Hamas "entered a new phase" with the intense overnight bombing of the Gaza Strip, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Saturday.

  • "We have entered a new phase in the war. Last night the ground in Gaza shook. We attacked above ground and below ground," Gallant said in a video statement, alluding to the network of military tunnels Hamas has built under Gaza.
  • "The instructions to the forces are clear: the action will continue until further notice."

READ THE FULL STORY HERE

06:50 Oct 28

Israeli army issues military advisory calling for evacuation of residents in Gaza

Israeli army issued a military advisory on Saturday for the residents of Gaza and northern Gaza asking them to evacuate and move to the south. 

In a video released by IDF, it says that this is a "temporary measure" until the hostilities end.

06:31 Oct 28

Growing anger against Israel airstrikes on Gaza

Thousands of Pro-Palestine demonstrators marched in Central London urging the British Government to call for a ceasefire.

In New York, thousands of American Jews protested at the Grand Central Station demanding a ceasefire in Gaza. The police detained all demonstrators and removed them from the scene.

06:12 Oct 28

Israeli settler kills Palestinian in West Bank: ministry

One Palestinian was killed on Saturday by an Israeli settler near the northern city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

  • Bilal Abu Salah, 40, was "shot in the chest by a settler" in the village of Sawiya near Nablus, a ministry statement said.
  • "They were attacked by four settlers, and one of them who was armed with an M16 rifle opened fire at them without warning," Sawima Mayor Mahmud Hassan said.

READ THE FULL STORY HERE

06:02 Oct 28

Starlink will will support connectivity to internationally recognized aid groups: Elon Musk

Elon Musk has announced that his satellite-based internet constellation Starlink “will support connectivity to internationally recognized aid organizations in Gaza.”

05:31 Oct 28

Israel continues airstrikes on Gaza

WAFA, the Palestine News and Information Agency, shares video of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.

04:33 Oct 28

JUST IN

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war deaths hit 7,703

04:15 Oct 28

Hamas says trying to find eight Russian-Israeli hostages to free them: Russian news agencies

Hamas is trying to locate eight Russian-Israeli dual citizens who were taken hostage during the Palestinian militant group's attack on Israel to free them on Moscow's request, Russian news agencies reported Saturday.

  • "From the Russian side, via the foreign ministry, we received a list of citizens that have dual citizenship," a Hamas representative was cited as saying by the RIA Novosti news agency. "We are looking for those people... It is hard but we are looking. And when we find them, we will let them go."

04:10 Oct 28

Lebanon issues precautionary guidance to evacuate Beirut Airport

The Lebanese officials have issued precautionary guidance for evacuating Beirut International Airport and its surrounding facilities as tensions rise on their border with Israel.

  • Hezbollah and Israel have been exchanging fire frequently across the border. 
  • Earlier this morning, Lebanese officials confirmed the attack on an Israeli drone from the Lebanese territory, to which Israel responded by striking the launch site.

02:58 Oct 28

Israel conducts raids in West Bank refugee camp

Al Jazeera has reported that seven Palestinians, including a minor, have been detained by the Israeli army in a raid in the Al-Jalazone refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. 

As per the report, the Israeli army also demolished a building in the camp. 

The raid involved about 200 Israeli soldiers and a heavily armoured bulldozer that destroyed the house of Baka Nakla-- a Hamas activist, the report says.

02:44 Oct 28

Hundreds of Gaza buildings destroyed in Israel strikes: rescue service

Israeli air strikes destroyed hundreds of buildings in the Gaza Strip overnight, the civil defence service in the Hamas-controlled Palestinian territory said on Saturday.

  • "Hundreds of buildings and houses were destroyed and thousands of other homes were damaged," Mahmud Bassal, a spokesman for the Gaza Civil Defence told AFP, adding that the intense bombardments had "changed the landscape" of northern Gaza.

02:41 Oct 28

'We are at a tipping point. Humanity must prevail': World Food Program Chief

WFP chief Cindy McCain has tweeted that they have lost contact with their teams in Gaza.

02:15 Oct 28

Latest developments in the Hamas-Israel war

  • Israel pounded Gaza with air and artillery strikes on Saturday after an intense night of attacks when the army said 150 "underground targets" were hit.
  • Internet access and the phone network were completely cut across the Gaza Strip ahead of the intensification in Israeli operations.
  • The UN General Assembly on Friday called by a large majority for an "immediate humanitarian truce" in Gaza.
  • Israeli hostage families demand government explanation of Gaza strikes
  • Nearly 29,000 displaced in Lebanon amid skirmishes on Israel border
02:08 Oct 28

IDF releases video of their ground activity in Gaza

Israeli military has released a video showing its ground forces in Gaza.
 

01:49 Oct 28

Israel army says aid will get into Gaza today

Quoting IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari, various media have reported that the aid trucks will get into Gaza today carrying food and water. 

  • He also said that several Hamas commanders were killed during the expanded offensive.
  • Israeli army said, “infantry, armoured, engineering and artillery forces are participating in the [military] activity, accompanied by heavy [air] fire," reports AlJazeera.
     

12:57 Oct 28

Hostage families demand Israel government explanation of heightened strikes

  • Israel pounded the Hamas-run Gaza Strip with air and artillery strikes on Saturday after an intense night of attacks.
  • Hostage families demand the Israel government's explanation for heightened strikes
  • The main group representing more than 220 people believed abducted in the October 7 attacks by Hamas sought an immediate meeting with ministers. (Read more)

READ THE FULL STORY HERE

11:18 Oct 28

Israel army says hit 150 'underground targets' in north Gaza raids

  • Israel fighter jets had struck 150 "underground targets" in northern Gaza during an intense night of raids
  • A military statement said the sites hit included "terror tunnels, underground combat spaces and additional underground infrastructure. (Read more )
10:07 Oct 28

India abstains on UNGA resolution calling for humanitarian truce

  • India has abstained in the UN General Assembly on a resolution that called for an immediate humanitarian truce in the Israel-Hamas conflict.
  • The 193 members of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), which met in a resumed 10th Emergency Special Session, voted on the draft resolution submitted by Jordan and co-sponsored by more than 40 nations.
  • Besides India, countries that abstained included Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, Ukraine and the UK.

          (Read more)

10:05 Oct 28

Hamas welcomes UN General Assembly call for Gaza truce

  • Hamas and the Palestinian Authority welcomed a UN General Assembly resolution Friday calling for a humanitarian truce in Gaza.
  • "We demand its immediate application to allow the entry of fuel and humanitarian aid for civilians," said a Hamas statement.
  • The rival Palestinian Authority's foreign ministry said that as Israel's campaign "reaches a new peak of brutality", there was "a solid international position rejecting Israel's unhinged aggression".
09:51 Oct 28

Night of unspeakable horror for children in Gaza: UNICEF

09:40 Oct 28

Gaza info blackout 'risks providing cover for mass atrocities': Human Rights Watch

  • Near-total telecommunications blackout in Gaza amid Israel's ongoing bombardment of the Palestinian territory risks providing cover for mass atrocities, said Human Rights Watch
  • A number of international agencies and NGOs said they had lost touch with their staff in Gaza on Friday, including the UN's humanitarian agency OCHA.
  • The NGO Amnesty International said it had also lost contact with colleagues in Gaza.(Read detailed report)
09:38 Oct 28

Ground battles rage in Gaza as communications cut off

  • Israel expanded its ground operations and cut communications to the Palestinian territory
  • The United Nations warned of a looming "unprecedented avalanche of human suffering" inside the Gaza Strip
  • With tens of thousands of troops massed along the Gaza border ahead of an expected full-blown invasion
  • Israel's military also said it had increased its strikes "in a very significant way"
09:34 Oct 28
Last available data
Palestinians killed  Israelis killed   Hostages
7,703 1,405 224
Palestinians injured  Israelis injured  Displaced
17,439 5,431  1.4 million  
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gaza Israel-Hamas war

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp