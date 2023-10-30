Israel-Hamas war LIVE | Over 8,000 Palestinians killed as Israel widens military offensive

By Online Desk

Hamas said it was engaged in "heavy fighting" with Israeli troops inside northern Gaza Sunday, as besieged residents were again warned to flee southward.

After weeks of ferocious airstrikes, Israel has declared a new "stage" in a war that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned would be "long and difficult".

Late Sunday Israel's military released footage that purported to show a significant number of tanks, infantry and artillery operating in Palestinian territory.

The military claimed to have struck more than "450 terror targets, including operational command centres, observation posts, and anti-tank missile launch posts".

It is now 23 days since Hamas gunmen launched a wave of bloody cross-border raids against homes, communities, farms and security posts inside Israel.

An estimated 1,400 people, mostly civilians, were killed and 239 people were taken hostage, according to the latest Israeli tallies.

Meanwhile, Israel has carried out one of the most intense bombing campaigns in recent memory.

The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says more than 8,000 people, mainly civilians and half of them children have already been killed.

