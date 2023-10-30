Home LIVE

Israel-Hamas war LIVE | Over 8,000 Palestinians killed as Israel widens military offensive

Israel has allowed only a trickle of aid to enter. On Sunday, 33 trucks carrying water, food and medicine entered the only border crossing from Egypt.

Published: 30th October 2023 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2023 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Palestinians mourn their relatives, Smoke rises following Israeli bombardment on Gaza City, Israeli tanks in ground offensive.(Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

Hamas said it was engaged in "heavy fighting" with Israeli troops inside northern Gaza Sunday, as besieged residents were again warned to flee southward.

After weeks of ferocious airstrikes, Israel has declared a new "stage" in a war that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned would be "long and difficult".

Late Sunday Israel's military released footage that purported to show a significant number of tanks, infantry and artillery operating in Palestinian territory.

The military claimed to have struck more than "450 terror targets, including operational command centres, observation posts, and anti-tank missile launch posts".

It is now 23 days since Hamas gunmen launched a wave of bloody cross-border raids against homes, communities, farms and security posts inside Israel.

An estimated 1,400 people, mostly civilians, were killed and 239 people were taken hostage, according to the latest Israeli tallies.

Meanwhile, Israel has carried out one of the most intense bombing campaigns in recent memory.

The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says more than 8,000 people, mainly civilians and half of them children have already been killed.

Follow for updates

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Live Updates
10:41 Oct 30

Numbers show the staggering toll of the Israel-Hamas war

Number of people killed in Israel

1,400

Number of Palestinians killed in Gaza

8,005

Number of Palestinians killed in West Bank

116

Number of Israelis injured

5,431

Number of Palestinians injured in Gaza

20,242

Number of Palestinians injured in the West Bank

2,000

Number of Israelis displaced

250,000

Number of Palestinians displaced in Gaza

1.4 million

Soldiers and civilians being held hostage in Gaza

239

Hostages released

4

Aid trucks let into Gaza

117

Residential units destroyed in Gaza

27,781

12:59 Oct 30

Israel says hit military infrastructure in Syria

  • Israel's army said Monday it had carried out strikes on military infrastructure inside Syria as fears grow that its war against Hamas could spur a broader regional conflict.
  • Syria's defence ministry on Monday said Israel struck at around 1:35 am (2335 GMT) from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting two positions of their armed forces. (Read more)
12:59 Oct 30

Israel says hit military infrastructure in Syria

  • Israel's army said Monday it had carried out strikes on military infrastructure inside Syria as fears grow that its war against Hamas could spur a broader regional conflict.
  • Syria's defence ministry on Monday said Israel struck at around 1:35 am (2335 GMT) from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting two positions of their armed forces. (Read more)
11:55 Oct 30

Israel says it has attacked 600 targets in Gaza in a day

  • The Israeli Air Force says it attacked 600 targets in Gaza on Sunday.
  •  It said an anti-tank missile was about to be launched from the area of ??"Azhar" University in the Gaza Strip. The Al-Azhar university is a public university near the Gaza City centre.
  • It also said “weapons warehouses, hiding places and gatherings of Hamas operatives and anti-tank positions” were targeted.

11:29 Oct 30

Water shortage forces Palestinians to bathe and wash dishes in the sea

  • The besieged Gaza Strip’s 2.3 million people don’t have access to clean, running water after Israel cut off water and electricity to the enclave.
  • If water does trickle from the tap, residents have said it's so contaminated with sewage and seawater that it’s undrinkable.
  • Israel said it had opened two water lines in southern Gaza within the past week. It is not verified that either line was functioning.
Palestinians resort to the sea water to bathe and clean their tools and clothes due the continuing water shortage in the Gaza Strip, on the beach of Deir al-Balah, Central Gaza Strip, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. (AP Photo)
11:20 Oct 30

Preventing aid getting to Gaza could be 'a crime': International Criminal Court lawyer

  • The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor warned Sunday that blocking humanitarian aid from entering Gaza could constitute a crime.
  • "Impeding relief supplies as provided by the Geneva Conventions may constitute a crime within the court jurisdiction," Karim Khan told reporters in Cairo.
  • He was speaking after a visit to Egypt's Rafah crossing, where he said trucks full of desperately needed goods remained stuck and unable to cross into Gaza. (Read more)
10:51 Oct 30

Hamas says 'heavy fighting' in Gaza as Israel steps up ground war

  • Hamas said it was engaged in "heavy fighting" with Israeli troops inside northern Gaza Sunday, as besieged residents were again warned to flee southward.
  •  Israel has declared a new "stage" in a war that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned would be "long and difficult".
  • Late Sunday Israel's military released footage that purported to show a significant number of tanks, infantry and artillery operating in Palestinian territory. (Read more)
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Israel-Hamas conflict Hamas Gaza

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp