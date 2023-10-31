Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Israel intensifies ground assault into Gaza after rejecting ceasefire calls

By Agencies

Israel said Tuesday its forces battled Hamas inside Gaza overnight and struck 300 targets after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu categorically ruled out a ceasefire as a "surrender" to the Palestinian militant group.

The fighting came after Netanyahu on Monday evening slapped aside a call from 120 countries for a sustained humanitarian truce. "This will not happen," the premier told foreign media, vowing Israel would "fight until this battle is won."

"Calls for a ceasefire are calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas," he said.

Air strikes hit about 300 targets including missile and rocket launch posts and "military compounds inside underground tunnels belonging to the Hamas terrorist organisation," the army said in a statement.

In the fourth night of major ground operations inside the north of the Palestinian territory, it reported "several engagements" in which its forces came under anti-tank missile and machine gun fire.

But the toll of Israel's war in Gaza has sparked a global backlash. According to Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry, Israel's bombing campaign has killed more than 8,300 people, many of them children.

Thousands of buildings have been destroyed and the territory's 2.4 million residents have little access to water, food, fuel and other essentials.

The largest convoy of humanitarian aid to arrive in Gaza still fell far short of needs, relief workers said. The movements of recent days, including larger ground operations both north and east of Gaza City, point to a focus on the city.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA said the limited number of aid trucks entering Gaza was insufficient to meet the "unprecedented humanitarian needs."

Israel launched the war on October 7 in retribution for Hamas-led raids on Israeli homes, farms and villages that killed an estimated 1,400 people, according to Israeli officials.

More than three weeks of massive and sustained Israeli aerial bombardments have been followed by a large-scale ground offensive inside Gaza.

