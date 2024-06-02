LS polls LIVE updates: BJP ahead in Arunachal, ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha crosses halfway mark

Counting of votes for 50 assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh began on Sunday with a massive security cover in place.
The counting commenced in 24 district headquarters at 6 am amid heavy rain across the state and the final results are expected to be out by noon, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pawan Kumar Sain said.
Assembly and Lok Sabha elections were held simultaneously in Arunachal Pradesh in the first phase of polls on April 19.
The northeastern state has 60 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats.
The ruling BJP has already won 10 assembly seats unopposed.
"Counting of postal ballots will be conducted first which would be followed by counting of votes in EVMs," Sain said.
The counting process would be managed by over 2,000 officials.