LIVE

LS polls LIVE updates: BJP ahead in Arunachal, ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha crosses halfway mark

With 10 BJP candidates elected unopposed in Arunachal, the results for 50 of the 60 assembly seats will be known today. In Sikkim, the incumbent SKM is eyeing its second term.
People show their inked fingers after casting their votes during Lok Sabha elections.
People show their inked fingers after casting their votes during Lok Sabha elections.Photo | EPS
Online Desk
Summary

After months of campaigning, elections have come to an end, and it is time to know the results.

The counting for 50 Assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh and 32 Assembly seats in Sikkim is currently underway.

With 10 BJP candidates elected unopposed in Arunachal, the results for 50 of the 60 assembly seats will be known today. In Sikkim, the incumbent Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) is eyeing its second term.

Celebrations begin as ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha leads in 29 of Sikkim's 32 seats

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) leading in 29 seats in Sikkim, Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) leading in one seat.

BJP leading in 16 seats, NPP ahead in 4 in Arunachal

The ruling BJP in Arunachal Pradesh was leading in 16 assembly seats while the National People's Party (NPEP) was ahead in four constituencies, according to the Election Commission of India.

The People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) was leading in two seats.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress were leading in one seat each and an Independent was also ahead in one seat.

SKM leading in 27 assembly seats in Sikkim; CM ahead, Chamling trailing

The ruling SKM was leading in 27 of the 32 assembly seats in Sikkim, while the SDF was ahead in one constituency.

Former CM and Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) supremo Pawan Kumar Chamling was trailing behind SKM candidate Raju Basnet by 546 votes in Namcheybung seat.

Chamling was also trailing behind SKM's Bhoj Raj Rai by 1,057 votes in the Poklok-Kamrang assembly segment.

State minister and SKM nominee Sonam Lama established an initial lead by 98 votes over his nearest BJP rival Tseten Tashi Bhutia in Sangha.

Ruling SKM leading in four assembly seats in Sikkim

The ruling SKM was leading in four assembly seats, according to the Election commission data.

Chief Minister and SKM candidate Prem Singh Tamang was leading by 1,423 votes over his nearest SDF rival Som Nath Poudyal from the Rhenock assembly constituency.

State minister and SKM nominee Sonam Lama established an initial lead by 98 votes over his nearest BJP rival Tseten Tashi Bhutia in Sangha.

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha's Puran Kumar Gurung was ahead by 667 votes over Mani Kumar Gurung of SDF in the Chujachen assembly constituency.

Delay Namgyal Barfungpa of SKM was also leading by 1,053 votes over BJP nominee Pema Aanchal Rinzing from the Gangtok assembly segment.

BJP leading in nine seats in Arunachal Pradesh

An hour after counting began, the BJP is leading in nine Arunachal seats and its ally, Conrad Sangma's National People's Party, in one.

In Sikkim, incumbent Sikkim Krantikari Morcha is leading in six seats, BJP in one and the Opposition Sikkim Democratic Front in one.

The Congress is yet to make a breakthrough in both states.

In both states, the parties did not forge any pre-poll alliance. Elections in Arunachal were held in 50 seats as BJP won 10 seats uncontested.

Among those elected unopposed is Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who has won three of his four terms as MLA without a contest from Mukto is in Tawang district.

Counting of votes underway for 32 assembly seats in Sikkim

Counting of votes for 32 assembly seats in Sikkim began on Sunday, amid tight security arrangements, officials said.

The counting was underway at one location each in all six districts of the state.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, his spouse Krishna Kumari Rai, ex-Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling, former Indian footballer and SDF leader Bhaichung Bhatia, state BJP president DR Thapa, Speaker Arun Upreti and senior minister Lunga Nima Lepcha are the prominent candidates among 146 nominees.

Counting to be held only in 50 assembly seats in Arunachal

Counting of votes for 50 assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh began on Sunday with a massive security cover in place.

The counting commenced in 24 district headquarters at 6 am amid heavy rain across the state and the final results are expected to be out by noon, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pawan Kumar Sain said.

Assembly and Lok Sabha elections were held simultaneously in Arunachal Pradesh in the first phase of polls on April 19.

The northeastern state has 60 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats.

The ruling BJP has already won 10 assembly seats unopposed.

"Counting of postal ballots will be conducted first which would be followed by counting of votes in EVMs," Sain said.

The counting process would be managed by over 2,000 officials.

Arunachal Assembly polls
Election 2024
sikkim assembly polls
LS polls counting

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com