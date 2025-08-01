LIVE

Parliament Monsoon Session: LS adjourned till 2 pm, RS for the day amid Opposition uproar

Opposition MPs continued their protests against the SIR of electoral rolls underway in poll-bound Bihar and submitted notices demanding discussion in both houses.
Opposition members protest, demanding a discussion on the SIR exercise in Bihar, in the Lok Sabha, Friday, Aug 1, 2025.
Opposition members protest, demanding a discussion on the SIR exercise in Bihar, in the Lok Sabha, Friday, Aug 1, 2025.(Photo via SansadTV)
Online Desk, Agencies

Opposition MPs write to Speaker Om Birla; seek discussion on Bihar SIR

Leaders of several Opposition parties, including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, urging him to schedule a special discussion on the ongoing voter list revision in Bihar without any further delay.

"This is unprecedented. The Election Commission of India has indicated that similar exercises will soon be undertaken across the country. Given the widespread apprehension about the transparency, timing, and intent of this process, the matter requires the urgent attention of the House," they said.

Read full story here.

Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day; to meet on Monday

Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon amid Opposition protest

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid Opposition protest over Bihar SIR

Ahead of session, INDIA bloc MPs protest over Bihar SIR

Members of the Opposition’s INDIA bloc continued their protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls underway in poll-bound Bihar.

MPs held banners and placards outside Parliament’s Makar Dwar as well as submitted multiple notices demanding a discussion on the issue in both Houses of Parliament on Friday.

Opposition MPs submit notices demanding discussion on Bihar SIR

Opposition INDIA bloc MPs have submitted multiple notices demanding discussion on the Bihar electoral roll revision issue in both Houses of Parliament on Friday.

According to an opposition leader, notices have been given for adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha and under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha demanding discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar.

Rule 267 of the Rajya Sabha pertains to the suspension of a specific rule to allow for a motion on a particular matter.

The opposition leader said they have pointed out in the notices that the exercise requires people to provide citizenship proof, which is ultra vires of the Constitution.

They have also mentioned that the EC's move may potentially infringe upon rights of Parliament as Article 11 empowers Parliament to regulate the right to citizenship by law.

INDIA bloc parties have been demanding a discussion on SIR and have also staged multiple protests inside and outside Parliament during the ongoing Monsoon session.

The Opposition is also planning to take out a march to the Election Commission of India headquarters next week.

monsoon session of Parliament
Bihar SIR
Monsoon Session 2025

