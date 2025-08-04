LIVE

Parliament monsoon session LIVE updates | Government likely to push National Sports Governance Bill

Except for a two-day discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, parliamentary proceedings have largely stalled since the Monsoon Session began on July 21.
Parliament house (Representative Image)Photo | ANI
Congress MP Manickam Tagore moves adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to discuss electoral rolls revision in Bihar

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Monday moved an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to discuss the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls conducted by the Election Commission of India in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections.

Submitting the adjournment motion, Manickam Tagore alleged that the SIR has "disproportionately affected" marginalised communities, and warned that similar "targeted disenfranchisement may soon spread to other states like Assam and West Bengal."

Lok Sabha likely to push National Sports Governance Bill

The government is expected to push for the passage of a crucial sports-related legislation in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The Lok Sabha has listed the National Sports Governance Bill, which seeks to bring greater transparency and accountability in the functioning of sports bodies, for consideration and passage.

Since the Monsoon Session began on July 21, Parliament has seen repeated disruptions, with proceedings largely stalled except for a two-day discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. The deadlock stems from the opposition's united protest against the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. The INDIA bloc alleges the exercise aims to remove voters aligned with their agenda and benefit the BJP-led NDA. Rahul Gandhi has accused the EC of "vote theft," a charge the poll body has strongly denied, calling it baseless. The EC maintains that SIR is a routine nationwide measure to maintain accurate voter rolls.

