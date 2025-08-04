Parliament monsoon session LIVE updates | Government likely to push National Sports Governance Bill

Since the Monsoon Session began on July 21, Parliament has seen repeated disruptions, with proceedings largely stalled except for a two-day discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. The deadlock stems from the opposition's united protest against the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. The INDIA bloc alleges the exercise aims to remove voters aligned with their agenda and benefit the BJP-led NDA. Rahul Gandhi has accused the EC of "vote theft," a charge the poll body has strongly denied, calling it baseless. The EC maintains that SIR is a routine nationwide measure to maintain accurate voter rolls.