Parliament Monsoon session LIVE | LS adjourned for day amid protests over Bihar SIR; Opposition stages walkout in RS

On Monday, Parliament witnessed another day of noisy protests, with Opposition MPs demanding a debate on the Special Intensive Revision of Bihar’s electoral rolls and alleged voter fraud in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, stalling proceedings in both Houses.

In the Lok Sabha, disruptions began soon after the House met, as Congress and other Opposition MPs shouted slogans and held placards.

After multiple adjournments, when the House reassembled at 4.30 pm, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill 2025 was passed by a voice vote after a brief discussion.

Opposition members tore documents and hurled them at the Chair.

Amid the din, the Lok Sabha earlier passed the Income-Tax (No 2) Bill and the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, without debate.

Similar scenes unfolded in the Rajya Sabha, where protests forced adjournment soon after official papers were tabled. However, two Bills were passed amid the Opposition uproar.

The National Sports Governance Bill and the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill were passed by the Rajya Sabha after the House resumed proceedings at 3 pm, even though Opposition MPs staged a walkout.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh earlier rejected 29 Rule 267 notices, urging MPs to take up Zero Hour instead. Slogans of “vote chori” (electoral theft) echoed through the chamber as protests continued.

The unrest extended outside Parliament, where the INDIA bloc marched to the Election Commission. With no police permission for the rally, leaders were stopped near Parliament. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were detained, while Akhilesh Yadav was seen jumping over a barricade.