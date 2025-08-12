LIVE

Parliament Monsoon session LIVE | LS adjourned for day amid protests over Bihar SIR; Opposition stages walkout in RS

Several Opposition MPs arrived wearing white T-shirts emblazoned with the slogan '124 Not Out' to protest the "vote theft" during Lok Sabha elections and the Bihar SIR.
Members in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025.
Members in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025.(Photo | PTI)
Online Desk
Summary

On Monday, Parliament witnessed another day of noisy protests, with Opposition MPs demanding a debate on the Special Intensive Revision of Bihar’s electoral rolls and alleged voter fraud in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, stalling proceedings in both Houses.

In the Lok Sabha, disruptions began soon after the House met, as Congress and other Opposition MPs shouted slogans and held placards.

After multiple adjournments, when the House reassembled at 4.30 pm, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill 2025 was passed by a voice vote after a brief discussion.

Opposition members tore documents and hurled them at the Chair.

Amid the din, the Lok Sabha earlier passed the Income-Tax (No 2) Bill and the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, without debate.

Similar scenes unfolded in the Rajya Sabha, where protests forced adjournment soon after official papers were tabled. However, two Bills were passed amid the Opposition uproar.

The National Sports Governance Bill and the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill were passed by the Rajya Sabha after the House resumed proceedings at 3 pm, even though Opposition MPs staged a walkout.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh earlier rejected 29 Rule 267 notices, urging MPs to take up Zero Hour instead. Slogans of “vote chori” (electoral theft) echoed through the chamber as protests continued.

The unrest extended outside Parliament, where the INDIA bloc marched to the Election Commission. With no police permission for the rally, leaders were stopped near Parliament. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were detained, while Akhilesh Yadav was seen jumping over a barricade.

Lok Sabha to reconvene on August 18 after break for Independence Day celebrations

Lok Sabha passes Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill

The Lok Sabha passed the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill 2025 on Tuesday, amid the din of opposition protests over the revision of Bihar electoral rolls by the Election Commission.

The Bill was passed by a voice vote as opposition members raised slogans in the House.

Parliament passes The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

Parliament passes The National Sports Governance Bill, 2025.

Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned for day amid protests by opposition on Bihar electoral roll revision

Opposition stages walkout in Rajya Sabha on SIR issue

The Opposition on Tuesday staged a walkout in the Rajya Sabha soon after two bills aimed at better sports governance were taken up for consideration in the post-lunch session.

As the House reassembled at 3 pm, after an hour-long adjournment, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya moved The National Sports Governance Bill and The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill for consideration and passage in the Upper House.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge got up to raise the issue of Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, but was opposed by the leader of the House JP Nadda who alleged that Kharge was trying to disrupt the House by bringing in issues which were not relevant.

This led to exchanges between the two sides with the Opposition staging a walkout.

Sports Bill will end stagnation; bring in transparency: PT Usha in Rajya Sabha

Indian Olympic Association President P T Usha, who is also a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha, on Tuesday offered her unequivocal support to the National Sports Governance Bill, saying that it will end decades of "stagnant status quo" to usher in "transparency, and accountability" in country's sports administration.

"Today is a day of immense personal and national significance. I have long awaited this moment," Usha, who sat alongside another nominated member Sudha Murthy, said in her address to the House.

Lok Sabha passes Indian Ports Bill, 2025 amid din by Opposition over Bihar voter roll issue

A Bill to consolidate the law relating to ports, promote integrated port development, facilitate ease of doing business, and ensure the optimum utilisation of India's coastline was passed in Lok Sabha amid noisy protests by the Opposition over the Bihar electoral roll issue.

The Bill was passed by voice vote as the Opposition members continued their sloganeering.

After the Bill was passed, the House proceedings were adjourned till 4.30 pm.

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 03:00 pm

Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 3 pm amid protests over voter roll revision issue

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 3 pm on Tuesday amid protests by the Opposition over the Election Commission's voter roll revision exercise in Bihar.

When the Lok Sabha met again at 12 noon after a brief adjournment, Speaker Om Birla announced a three-member panel to probe allegations against High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma and the House was in order at that time.

But soon after the announcement was made, the Opposition members began sloganeering over the Election Commission's voter roll revision exercise in Bihar.

Following the protest, the proceedings were adjourned till 3 pm.

LS speaker admits notice for removal of Justice Varma, sets up 3-member panel

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday admitted a notice for the removal of High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma and constituted a three-member committee to probe charges against him.

Making the announcement in the Lok Sabha, Birla said the process of removal of Justice Varma should begin as the charges against him were serious in nature.

The speaker set up a three-member committee comprising Supreme Court judge Justice Aravind Kumar, Madras High Court Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and senior advocate of Karnataka High Court B V Acharya.

"The committee will submit its report as early as possible. The proposal (for removal of Justice Varma) will remain pending till the receipt of the report of the inquiry committee," Birla said.

INDIA bloc MPs stage protest against SIR issue, sport '124 Not Out' T-shirts

On the seventeenth day of the Monsoon Session, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday joined fellow INDIA bloc members in staging a protest in Parliament over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue.

Several Opposition MPs arrived wearing white T-shirts emblazoned with the slogan '124 Not Out'.

Prominent leaders such as Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar), MP Supriya Sule, and DMK MP Kanimozhi were seen holding onions during the protest.

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm as Opposition raise Bihar electoral rolls revision issue

Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till noon amid noisy protests over Bihar electoral roll issue

AAP MP Sanjay Singh moves suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha over Bihar SIR

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh has given a Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 to discuss alleged constitutional and electoral concerns over Bihar's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, claiming it demands "documents of a tough nature" from about eight crore voters, making it difficult for migrant workers, students, and poorer sections ahead of the 2025 assembly elections.

In the notice submitted to the Secretary-General, the MP said, "While regular and transparent revision of voter lists is the cornerstone of our democratic system, the nature of this process being adopted in Bihar appears to be worrisome and inequality-promoting at many levels, especially when we see it in the backdrop of the likely assembly elections in the year 2025."

INDIA Bloc leaders to meet in Parliament to chalk out strategy for house proceedings

The leaders of the INDIA bloc will meet in Parliament at 10:15 am on Tuesday to discuss their strategy for the proceedings in the House.

A day earlier, the INDIA bloc and its leaders came down heavily on the Election Commission of India (ECI) amid allegations of "vote theft" in the previous assembly and general elections.

The opposition MPs were detained by the Delhi police this morning for protesting the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar, following allegations of "vote theft," after they were denied permission to march to the EC office.

Surjewala seeks debate in Rajya Sabha on integrity of electoral processes

Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala submitted a notice in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 267, seeking the suspension of the House's scheduled business on August 12 to discuss what he describes as serious concerns over 'the integrity of India's electoral processes'.

In his notice to the Secretary-General of the Rajya Sabha, Surjewala urged that Zero Hour, Question Hour, and other listed business be set aside to deliberate on the alleged exclusion of vulnerable communities from the electoral rolls.

He stressed that such exclusions are occurring without adequate safeguards, transparency, or due process.

"The House must deliberate on serious concerns about the exclusion of already precarious communities from the electoral rolls in the absence of adequate safeguards, transparency, and due process in their implementation," the notice reads.

Rajya Sabha
Lok Sabha
Parliament Monsoon Session

Related Stories

No stories found.