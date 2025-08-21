Parliament monsoon session LIVE updates |Lok Sabha adjourned sine die, Rajya Sabha till 2 pm amid Opposition uproar

LIVE

Monsoon session was overshadowed by fierce disagreements over several key issues, including the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, Operation Sindoor, and Home Minister Amit Shah’s proposal to remove top elected officials facing serious charges.
The Lok Sabha was adjourned within minutes of convening on Thursday as opposition MPs raised slogans and disrupted Question Hour on the final day of the Monsoon Session.

Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House until 12 pm amid the uproar.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament concludes today, bringing an end to weeks marked by heated debates, protests, walkouts, and opposition-led disruptions. The session was overshadowed by fierce disagreements over several key issues, including the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, and Home Minister Amit Shah’s proposal to remove top elected officials facing serious charges.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju slammed the opposition for what he called “obstinate behaviour,” accusing them of missing opportunities to engage in meaningful debate on critical legislation.

Opposition parties such as the Congress, DMK, and TMC alleged that the voter list revision in Bihar was a deliberate attempt to manipulate electoral rolls. The government, however, defended it as a standard procedure carried out by the Election Commission.

