Parliament winter session LIVE updates | Lok Sabha to take up discussion on election reforms

Congress MPs Vijay Vasanth and Manickam Tagore have submitted adjournment motions seeking a discussion on the widespread flight disruptions following mass cancellations by IndiGo Airlines.
“I rise to move an Adjournment Motion to urgently discuss the colossal aviation meltdown that has unfolded before the entire country, exposing not only the failure of IndiGo’s operations but also the complete breakdown of the Government’s responsibility towards its citizens,” Vijay Vasanth said in his motion.
“Why did the Government sit idle until chaos forced its hand? Why was there no immediate intervention, no public advisory, no emergency task force? Why were corrective actions, such as fare caps, route redistribution, and DGCA scrutiny, taken only after passengers suffered nationwide misery?” he added.