LIVE

Parliament winter session LIVE updates | Lok Sabha to take up discussion on election reforms

The Rajya Sabha is expected to continue with the discussion on the 150th Anniversary of the National Song 'Vande Mataram'.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts the proceedings in the House during the Winter session of Parliament.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts the proceedings in the House during the Winter session of Parliament.Photo | PTI
TNIE online desk
Summary

Congress leader and the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will lead the Opposition charge as discussion on electoral reforms is set to take place in the Lower House on Tuesday.

This will include a discussion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise initiated by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in various states across India. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will initiate the discussion on SIR in the Rajya Sabha on December 9 and 10.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha is expected to continue with the discussion on the 150th Anniversary of the National Song 'Vande Mataram'

 Civil aviation minister addresses IndiGo crisis

Civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu addressed the IndiGo crisis in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, stressing that “safety in civil aviation is completely non-negotiable.”

He attributed the widespread cancellations to internal rostering issues and said that strict action would be taken.

Kiren Rijiju on SIR debate in Lok Sabha

Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said “Today, the discussion on election reforms will begin in the Lok Sabha. In the Rajya Sabha, a special discussion will be held to mark 150 years of Vande Mataram. Members of the Opposition will also speak, and the government will have an opportunity to clarify the false narratives that have been created.”

He added, "The people place their trust in democracy, they participate in the electoral process and cast their votes, so it is important that no one is misled by false narratives. This debate will allow us to present our position clearly."

 TMC leaders hold silent protest

TMC leaders held a silent protest against the government while carrying photos of Bankim Chandra Chatterjee and Rabindranath Tagore on Tuesday.

Earlier, TMC launched a sharp attack on the BJP on X, saying for years Bengal had watched the BJP "speak in two tongues, pretending to respect Bengal while repeatedly spitting on the legacy of our greatest minds".

 AAP leader Sanjay Singh demands SIR discussion in Rajya Sabha

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday submitted a notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha, seeking suspension of regular business to discuss the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Uttar Pradesh.

In the Upper House, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to open the discussion on SIR, ANI reported. A total of 10 hours has been allocated for the full debate across both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings begin

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings began at 11 am on Tuesday.

Congress MPs submit adjournment motions to discuss IndiGo flight disruption

Congress MPs Vijay Vasanth and Manickam Tagore have submitted adjournment motions seeking a discussion on the widespread flight disruptions following mass cancellations by IndiGo Airlines.

“I rise to move an Adjournment Motion to urgently discuss the colossal aviation meltdown that has unfolded before the entire country, exposing not only the failure of IndiGo’s operations but also the complete breakdown of the Government’s responsibility towards its citizens,” Vijay Vasanth said in his motion.

“Why did the Government sit idle until chaos forced its hand? Why was there no immediate intervention, no public advisory, no emergency task force? Why were corrective actions, such as fare caps, route redistribution, and DGCA scrutiny, taken only after passengers suffered nationwide misery?” he added.

Civil Aviation minister K. Rammohan Naidu to speak in Lok Sabha at 12 pm

Rahul Gandhi to initiate debate on election reforms in Lok Sabha

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will initiate the debate on election reforms in the Lower House.

Parliament Winter Session
IndiGo Cancellations

Key Events

 Civil aviation minister addresses IndiGo crisis

Kiren Rijiju on SIR debate in Lok Sabha

 TMC leaders hold silent protest

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings begin

Read More

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Google Preferred source
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com