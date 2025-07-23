Monsoon Session Day 3 | Parliament adjourned till 2 pm amid Opposition uproar

Parliament witnessed repeated disruptions on Tuesday as Opposition members staged protests in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, resulting in a complete washout of proceedings on the second day of the Monsoon session.
The day began with the Rajya Sabha being adjourned shortly after it convened, amid protests over the SIR. Deputy Chairman Harivansh made a brief reference to the vacancy in the Vice President’s office, citing constitutional provisions. When the House reconvened at noon, BJP MP Ghanshyam Tiwari informed members that the Ministry of Home Affairs had issued a notification regarding Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s resignation.
In the Lok Sabha, Opposition MPs carrying placards entered the Well of the House around 11 a.m., raising slogans and demanding a rollback of the SIR. Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan urged members to allow the Question Hour, but Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House till noon. Further adjournments followed at 2 p.m. and again for the day as the protests continued.
The Rajya Sabha also saw two adjournments before being adjourned for the day without conducting any business.
On Monday, the Monsoon session began on a stormy note as the opposition forced repeated adjournments in the Lok Sabha, demanding an immediate discussion on Operation Sindoor and other issues, while the Rajya Sabha set in motion the process for Justice Yashwant Varma's removal over burnt wads of cash found at his residence here.