Monsoon Session Day 3 | Parliament adjourned till 2 pm amid Opposition uproar

The third day of the Monsoon Session began on a tense note Wednesday, with both Houses of Parliament first adjourned till noon and later till 2 pm, amid uproar by Opposition MPs demanding a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision of voter rolls in Bihar and other key issues.

Before proceedings began, Opposition members, including Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, staged protests within the Parliament premises.

Notably, the Parliament was similarly disrupted on Monday and Tuesday, with vociferous Opposition protests leading to a complete washout of proceedings in both Houses on the first two days of the session.