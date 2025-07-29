Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 29, 2025.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 29, 2025.Photo | Sansad TV Screengrab
LIVE

Parliament monsoon session LIVE updates | ‘Three Pahalgam terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev,’ says Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

The upper house was adjourned twice due to protests from the opposition regarding a debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

WATCH LIVE VIDEO:

Three Pahalgam terrorists killed in 'Operation Mahadev', says Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday shared key details about Operation Mahadev, a counter-terror operation carried out by Indian security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per Shah, the Operation Mahadev began on the same day as the Pahalgam attack. The three ‘A-grade’ terrorists were identified as - Sulieman alias Asif, Jibran and Hamza Afghani.

He confirmed that all three individuals neutralised in the operation were directly linked to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives.

Amit Shah begins Operation Sindoor debate in Lok Sabha

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has opened the floor in the Lok Sabha to resume the Operation Sindoor debate.

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday due to Opposition uproar following rejection of their adjournment notices to discuss various issues, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Rajnath Singh to address Rajya Sabha today

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to address the Rajya Sabha today as the debate around Operation Sindoor continues. As per ANI, the BJP leader is expected to speak at around 2 pm.

Amit Shah to address Lok Sabha today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address the Lok Sabha today as the debate over Operation Sindoor continues.

Parliament Day 6 updates

Summary

After an intense debate in the Lok Sabha, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will initiate a discussion on Operation Sindoor in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, July 29. Operation Sindoor was India's military response to the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 people were killed.

On Day 6 of the Parliament Session, the Rajya Sabha was active for around five minutes due to repeated adjournments caused by opposition chaos.

The upper house was adjourned twice due to protests from the opposition regarding a debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Parliament Monsoon Session
Bihar SIR

Key Events

Parliament Day 6 updates

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com