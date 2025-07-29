Parliament monsoon session LIVE updates | ‘Three Pahalgam terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev,’ says Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

After an intense debate in the Lok Sabha, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will initiate a discussion on Operation Sindoor in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, July 29. Operation Sindoor was India's military response to the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 people were killed.
On Day 6 of the Parliament Session, the Rajya Sabha was active for around five minutes due to repeated adjournments caused by opposition chaos.
The upper house was adjourned twice due to protests from the opposition regarding a debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.