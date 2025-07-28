'Why do you assume that they came from Pakistan': Chidambaram's remark on Pahalgam attackers stirs row

A political row has erupted ahead of the high-stakes parliamentary debate on 'Operation Sindoor', India’s military response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

The controversy was sparked by remarks from former finance minister and senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram, who, in an interview with The Quint, questioned the narrative that the attackers came from Pakistan.

“There is no evidence so far that the killers were Pakistani,” Chidambaram said, suggesting that "homegrown terrorists" could have been involved. He also slammed the government’s handling of the investigation, asking why the attackers had not yet been apprehended or identified.

His comments triggered a sharp backlash from the BJP, with the party accusing Congress of undermining national security.

“Once again, the Congress rushes to give a clean chit to Pakistan, this time after the Pahalgam terror attack,” BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya posted on X, sharing a clip from the interview. He further added, “When it comes to national security, there should be no ambiguity. But with the Congress, there never is – they always bend over backwards to protect the enemy.”