Parliament monsoon session LIVE updates|Opposition raised Bihar SIR issue minutes before Operation Sindoor debate, says Kiren Rijiju

A special debate on ‘Operation Sindoor’ is set to take place in the Lok Sabha today, highlighting India’s military response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists.
With the monsoon session of Parliament having faced a week of repeated disruptions since it began on July 21, today’s debate is expected to be high-voltage, featuring prominent voices from both the ruling NDA and the Opposition.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to initiate the debate in the Lok Sabha.
According to PTI sources, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and BJP MPs Anurag Thakur and Nishikant Dubey are also likely to address the House during the session.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to intervene in the Lok Sabha debate and may also participate in a similar discussion in the Rajya Sabha.
The first week of the session was disrupted by frequent adjournments and the unexpected resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.
The Rajya Sabha is scheduled to hold its debate on Operation Sindoor on Tuesday, with ministers Rajnath Singh and S. Jaishankar among those expected to speak, sources said.
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm
Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Monday ahead of the scheduled debate on Operation Sindoor, which will be initiated by defence minister Rajnath Singh.
Opposition raised Bihar SIR issue minutes before Operation Sindoor debate,’ says Kiren Rijiju
Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said that the Opposition demanded an assurance on holding a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar just minutes before the scheduled start of the debate on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha.
The opposition, he said, is running away from a discussion on Operation Sindoor after initial agreement and is now putting preconditions.
Rijiju said Parliament runs in accordance with rules and accused the opposition of going back on its commitment and betraying everyone.
"The opposition is looking at ways to run away from the debate on Operation Sindoor," he said.
‘People don’t need proof, it’s Pakistan’ Priyanka Chaturvedi counters Chidambaram on Pahalgam remarks
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday refuted former Union home minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram’s comments, asserting that people “do not need any proof” of Pakistan’s role in the Pahalgam terror attack, citing past instances of Islamabad’s involvement in similar attacks.
She further pointed out that Pakistan’s defence of The Resistance Front (TRF) at the United Nations Security Council itself served as evidence of their complicity.
Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm amid Opposition uproar over various issues
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned twice on Monday amid Opposition protests over issues like electoral roll revision in Bihar.
During Zero Hour, Deputy Chairman Harivansh rejected 26 adjournment notices, leading to uproar from TMC and Congress MPs.
Slogans like "Vote Ki Chori Band Karo" were raised, forcing adjournments till noon and later till 2 pm.
Pralhad Joshi slams Chidambaram; says 'he's given clean chit to Pakistan'
Union minister Pralhad Joshi slammed Congress leader P Chidambaram over his remarks on Operation Sindoor, accusing him of echoing Pakistan’s narrative.
“P Chidambaram, who was the former Home Minister, has given a clean chit to Pakistan. The same people, when they were in power, used to say that there is no hand of Pakistan. The former Home Minister and former Finance Minister should realise that such statements embolden Pakistan's stand,” Joshi said.
Lok Sabha adjourned till 1 pm amid protests by opposition members on electoral roll revision in Bihar
Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 1 pm amid continued ruckus by Opposition leaders, even as Speaker Om Birla repeatedly asked whether they genuinely wanted to debate Operation Sindoor.
The discussion is scheduled to be initiated by defence minister Rajnath Singh, followed by home minister Amit Shah and later Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Sonia, Kharge, Rahul, Akhilesh join opposition leaders in protest against SIR
Several MPs of the INDIA bloc parties, including Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, protested in the Parliament House complex on Monday against the Election Commission's voter roll revision in Bihar, and demanded its rollback.
There was a huge banner in front of them which read 'SIR- Attack on Democracy' as they lined up on and near the steps of the Makar Dwar of Parliament and staged a protest for the fifth consecutive day.
With 'Stop SIR' placards in hand, several MPs of the opposition, including those of the Congress, DMK, TMC, Samajwadi Party, RJD and Left parties, participated in the protest and raised slogans.
Ruckus in Lok Sabha. Both Houses of Parliament adjourned till 12 pm.
Proceedings in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha began at 11 am amid uproar in the Lower House, while Opposition leaders staged a protest outside Parliament against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.
BJP slams P. Chidambaram's ' homegrown terrorists' remark
A massive political row has erupted over Congress veteran P Chidambaram's remarks in an interview, in which he said "homegrown terrorists" could be involved in the Pahalgam terror attack and questioned what evidence proves that the killers came from Pakistan.
The BJP has accused the Opposition party of giving a clean chit to Pakistan and said the Congress always bends over backwards to "protect the enemy".
Pakistan crossed red lines, terror camps faced the fire: Kiren Rijiju
Ahead of a scheduled discussion on Operation Sindoor in Parliament today, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju drew a symbolic comparison to the Ramayana to describe India's action against Pakistan.
“Discussion on #OperationSindoor to begin today. When Ravan crossed the Laxman Rekha, Lanka burned. When Pakistan crossed the red lines drawn by India, terrorist camps faced the fire,” he wrote in a post on social media platform X.
‘Today government will have to tell the truth,’ Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi
