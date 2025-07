'65 days, 22 times': Congress leader Jairam Ramesh slams BJP as Trump again claims credit for India-Pak ceasefire

On July 8 when Donald Trump had made the same claim during an interaction with reporters, Jairam Ramesh slammed PM Modi for not countering him.

"President Trump has trumpeted all this just as he was also announcing that a US trade deal with India and Pakistan was about to be declared very soon. When will Narendra Modi, once described by his senior colleague Ghanshyam Tiwari as the BJP's 'trump card', break his silence on this issue?" he said.

India has refuted the claims made by the US President, reiterating its policy that India and Pakistan bilaterally address any matter related to the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

"As you are aware, we have a long-standing national position that any issues pertaining to the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir have to be addressed by India and Pakistan bilaterally. That stated policy has not changed. As you are aware, the outstanding matter is the vacation of illegally occupied Indian Territory by Pakistan," the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

The MEA further stated that the "issue of trade" did not come up between Indian and US leaders since the commencement of 'Operation Sindoor' and the cessation of hostilities.

India launched Operation Sindoor early on May 7 and hit terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians were killed. India repelled subsequent Pakistani military aggression and pounded its airbases.

India and Pakistan agreed to a cessation of hostilities following a call made by Pakistan's DGMO to his Indian counterpart.