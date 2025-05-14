Sachin Pilot questions Centre's silence over Trump's ceasefire mediation, slams US attempts to hyphenate India-Pak

JAIPUR: AICC general secretary Sachin Pilot on Wednesday called upon the Government of India to clarify its stance on US President Donald Trump's remarks regarding mediation between India and Pakistan.

Expressing his concern, Pilot said Trump not only failed to address the core issue of terrorism but also attempted to equate India with Pakistan and bring the Kashmir issue into international discourse.

"The US president has claimed that he secured a ceasefire between India and Pakistan using increased trade as leverage. That statement is shocking," Pilot told reporters here.

"India has fought several wars but this is the first time a ceasefire is being declared by a foreign president. A few hours later, our DGMO (director general of military operations) confirmed the ceasefire. This sequence of events raises serious questions," he said.

Criticising Trump's repeated omission of terrorism in his statements, Pilot said state-sponsored terrorism from Pakistan is the real issue between India and Pakistan.