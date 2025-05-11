'Educate Trump': Congress leader hits out at US President's Kashmir mediation remark

Congress MP and party general secretary Jairam Ramesh also raised concerns over what he called a shift in India's diplomatic stance and posed several questions to the government, including whether New Delhi has opened the doors to third party intervention between India and Pakistan.

His remarks came after India and Pakistan on Saturday reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

In a post on X, he said, "The Indian National Congress reiterates its demand for an all-party meet chaired by the PM and for a special session of Parliament for a full discussion on Pahalgam, Operation Sindoor, and the ceasefire announcements made from Washington DC first and then subsequently by the Governments of India and Pakistan".

Ramesh said the Congress considers that the mention of "neutral site" by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio for dialogue between India and Pakistan raises many questions.

"Have we abandoned the Simla Agreement? Have we opened the doors to third-party mediation?" he asked "The Indian National Congress would like to ask if diplomatic channels between India and Pakistan are being reopened? What commitments have we sought and got?," he asked.