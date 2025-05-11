Trump promises increased trade, praises India, Pakistan leaders' wisdom in new post after ceasefire

US President Donald Trump on Sunday praised India and Pakistan for agreeing to a ceasefire and offered to help mediate on Kashmir, a day after announcing that a truce had been reached between the two nations.

His latest remarks come after India said that Pakistan had been “grossly violating the ceasefire”, which came into effect from 5 pm on Saturday.

In a new post via his social media platform, 'Truth Social', Trump thanked the leaders of India and Pakistan for understanding that “it [was] time to stop the current aggression” and said their legacies had been “greatly enhanced” by their “brave actions.”

"I am very proud of the strong and unwaveringly powerful leadership of India and Pakistan for having the strength, wisdom, and fortitude to fully know and understand that it was time to stop the current aggression that could have lead to to the death and destruction of so many, and so much. Millions of good and innocent people could have died! Your legacy is greatly enhanced by your brave actions," Trump wrote.

Referring to the US role in brokering the deal, Trump added that he would substantially increase trade with both countries, even as his administration continues to impose global tariffs — including on India and Pakistan.

"I am proud that the USA was able to help you arrive at this historic and heroic decision. While not even discussed, I am going to increase trade, substantially, with both of these great Nations," Trump wrote.

'Offers to mediate on Kashmir'

The US President also said he was prepared to engage with both countries “to see if a solution can be arrived [at] concerning Kashmir.”

"Additionally, I will work with you both to see if, after a ‘thousand years,’ a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir. God Bless the leadership of India and Pakistan on a job well done!!!" he wrote.

India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire on Saturday after the United States announced it had helped broker the deal, following escalating tensions and cross-border shelling.

However, hours after the ceasefire took effect, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said Pakistan had been grossly violating the agreement.

"For the last few hours, there have been repeated violations of the understanding arrived at earlier this evening between the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan. This is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier, today," Misri said at a briefing.

"The Armed Forces are giving an adequate and appropriate response to these violations and we take very serious notice of these violations. We call upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility," he said.

Misri added that the Armed Forces were maintaining a “strong vision on the situation” and had been instructed to “deal strongly” with any further violations along the international border and the Line of Control.