'We stopped a nuclear conflict': US President Trump on India-Pakistan ceasefire

President Donald Trump on Monday claimed that US intervention had averted a potential nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan. His remarks came after the two countries agreed to a ceasefire following a series of clashes.

“On Saturday, my administration helped broker a full and immediate ceasefire, I think, a permanent one, between India and Pakistan, ending a dangerous conflict of two nations with lots of nuclear weapons. And they were going at it hot and heavy, and it was seemingly not going to stop,” Trump told reporters at the White House, suggesting that American diplomatic efforts played a decisive role in defusing the crisis.

He also called the halting of military action between two countries one of the “historic events that took place over the last few days.”

“We stopped a nuclear conflict. I think it could have been a bad nuclear war, millions of people could have been killed. So I'm very proud of that,”

“We helped a lot, and we helped also with trade. I said, ‘Come on, we’re going to do a lot of trade with you guys. Let’s stop it. Let’s stop it. If you stop it, we’re doing trade. If you don’t stop it, we’re not going to do any trade,’” he said.