CPI(M) urges PM Modi to convene special session of Parliament, requests his 'personal participation'

NEW DELHI: CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to call a special session of Parliament in light of recent developments, and requested his "personal participation" in clarifying the government's position.

The CPI(M) joins a raft of opposition parties, including the Congress, in calling for a special session of Parliament in the wake of recent developments.

In a letter addressed to the prime minister, Baby said he was writing in light of recent developments concerning the "de-escalation of tensions and the announcement of a ceasefire" between India and Pakistan.

He said, "This announcement has brought a sense of relief to all sections of our nation, as well as to the peace-loving international community. However, several pressing concerns remain unaddressed -- particularly regarding the terrorist attack in Pahalgam."

The "heinous attack" in Pahalgam has "deeply shaken the conscience of the nation."

Yet, the overwhelming unity displayed by citizens across the country in its aftermath is a powerful and invaluable force, he added.