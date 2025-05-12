Kharge reiterates demand for special Parliament session to discuss Operation Sindoor, ceasefire

KALABURAGI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday reiterated his demand for the central government to convene a special session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, and the latest developments in cross-border firing, including the recently announced "ceasefire."

The Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha said that while everyone wishes for peace, the country must be defended when necessary, and the Indian armed forces have fought with full strength to do so.

"Both Rahul Gandhi and I have written to the Prime Minister, seeking a special Parliament session. We want the session to be convened to discuss what is happening in our country, in Pakistan, and other developments, along with what measures we can take to safeguard our people," Kharge said.

We want the discussion to take place. Let's see what steps the government takes, he added while speaking to PTI Videos.