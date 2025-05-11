How did India and Pakistan arrive at a ceasefire?

At 1:30 am on 7 May, shortly after a precision military operation concluded, India’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called his Pakistani counterpart, Major General Kashif Abdullah, to convey that India had struck terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

The operation, codenamed Operation Sindoor, was launched at 1:05 am and lasted just 25 minutes, during which the Indian Armed Forces fired 24 missiles at nine terrorist camps identified as staging grounds for attacks against India. The DGMO emphasised that the strike was measured, precise, and non-escalatory, with no Pakistani military assets targeted—only terrorist infrastructure was hit.

Soon after the strike, communication lines between several world capitals and New Delhi lit up, as “diplomats and leaders who earlier wondered how India would respond to Pahalgam were now eager to know what would come next,” according to sources.

India had previously made it clear that it would not be business as usual if terror camps across the border continued to operate, and any provocation would receive a firm response. This stance was reiterated during External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s call with U.S. Secretary of State and National Security Advisor Marco Rubio on 1 May.