Operation Sindoor still ongoing , briefing soon: Air Force after India- Pakistan ceasefire

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday said that Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the recent deadly attack by terrorists in Pahalgam, remains ongoing—despite a ceasefire declared by both New Delhi and Islamabad just a day earlier.
In a statement posted on its official X handle, the IAF urged the public to avoid speculation and spreading unverified information. “Since operations are still underway, a detailed briefing will be provided in due course,” the statement read.
The IAF also confirmed the successful execution of its mission objectives under Operation Sindoor, emphasizing that the operations were carried out with "precision and professionalism" and remained "aligned with national objectives."
The IAF's revelation comes barely a day after the US said they have brokered a peace deal between the two nuclear-armed nations.
However, the fragile ceasefire appeared to unravel quickly, as Pakistan reportedly resumed heavy shelling along the International Border in the Rajouri sector and Srinagar within hours.