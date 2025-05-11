Operation Sindoor still ongoing , briefing soon: Air Force after India- Pakistan ceasefire

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday said that Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the recent deadly attack by terrorists in Pahalgam, remains ongoing—despite a ceasefire declared by both New Delhi and Islamabad just a day earlier.

In a statement posted on its official X handle, the IAF urged the public to avoid speculation and spreading unverified information. “Since operations are still underway, a detailed briefing will be provided in due course,” the statement read.