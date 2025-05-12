LIVE | India-Pak ceasefire: PM Modi to address nation at 8 PM today, first since beginning of Operation Sindoor

The Director General Military Operations (DGMO) Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, along with the chiefs of three forces, Director General Air Operations Air Vice Marshal AK Bharti, and Director General of Naval Operations Vice Admiral AN Pramod, commenced a key briefing on Operation Sindoor on Monday.
The press briefing comes ahead of talks between the DGMO and his Pakistani counterpart, which have been scheduled for later this evening.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today chaired a high-level meeting which included Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, ahead of a scheduled talk between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan.
NSA Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and all three service chiefs were among those who attended the meeting.
India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire on Saturday after talks between the DGMOs of both countries.
Tensions between the two countries had escalated sharply after the Indian Armed Forces conducted strikes on terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) last week in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists.
In the ensuing retaliation and cross-border exchanges that began on May 7, at least 27 people, including five security personnel, were killed and many others injured in intense shelling and drone attacks from the Pakistani side.
Despite the ceasefire agreement, dozens of drones were reportedly seen flying over the Kashmir Valley on Saturday evening, in violation of the accord. However, no drone activity was reported overnight.
In the days leading up to the ceasefire, a series of blasts had rocked Jammu city and other major towns, including areas near the International Border, adding to the region’s anxiety.
The understanding reached on May 10 to halt all hostilities brought a fragile but welcome calm after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.