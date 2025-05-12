Nation

LIVE | India-Pak ceasefire: PM Modi to address nation at 8 PM today, first since beginning of Operation Sindoor

In this screengrab from a video via PMO, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a high level meeting at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, May 12, 2025. (Photo| PTI)
In this screengrab from a video via PMO, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a high level meeting at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, May 12, 2025. (Photo| PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address nation at 8 PM today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at around 8 PM today, hours after the scheduled talks between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan.

PM Modi had earlier today chaired a high-level meeting which included Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, ahead of a scheduled talk between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan.

NSA Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and all three service chiefs were among those who attended the meeting.

Poonch residents who fled their homes due to Pak shelling can return now: J&K CM Omar Abdullah 

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday urged the residents of the Poonch district, which bore the brunt of Pakistan's cross border firing and airstrikes, to return to their homes as a ceasefire agreement has been reached between India and Pakistan.

"They (border residents) should now try to return to their homes. Eighty to 90 per cent of Poonch town is vacant. They had left their homes when shelling was taking place. Now that the shelling has stopped, they can return to their homes," Abdullah told reporters.

India and Pakistan on Saturday reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea with immediate effect.

The understanding was reached after four days of cross-border strikes that triggered fears of a wider conflict.

'Our fight against terrorists, not Pak military': Air Marshal AK Bharti

Director General Air Operations Air Vice Marshal AK Bharti on Monday reiterated India's stance that the fight is against terrorists and not the Pakistani military.

Addressing a media briefing on Monday, he said, "Our fight is against terrorists, not with the Pakistani Military or Pakistani civilians. We are very clear in our targeting."

Air Marshal emphasised that the Indian Armed Forces showcased their effectiveness through precise strikes during Operation Sindoor.

"Our counter systems and trained air defence operators are fully capable, and our nation's indigenous capability has proven its effectiveness. It has been demonstrated that no matter what kind of technology emerges, we are prepared to counter it. There is no need for excessive words, you have seen with your own eyes the consequences we have delivered," he stated.

India denies hitting Pakistan's nuclear facility at Kirana Hills 

The Indian military on Monday rejected claims regarding the attack on Pakistan's nuclear facility at Kirana Hills. The military also said that it is unaware of Kirana Hills housing the neighbouring country's nuclear facility.

"Thank you for telling us that Kirana Hills houses some nuclear installation, we did not know about it," Air Marshal AK Bharti said while replying to a question during a key press briefing.

"We have not hit Kirana Hills, whatever is there," he stressed.

'Every war is different, this will not be how another war would be fought': Air Marshal AK Bharti

Stating that certain factors related to the operational details of Operation Sindoor cannot be shared with the public, Air Marshal AK Bharti said that it was a different kind of warfare which is bound to happen.

"...This was a different kind of warfare and is bound to happen. God forbid, but if we fight another war, that would be completely different from this one. It is a cat-and-mouse game, and we need to be ahead of the curve to beat the adversary," Bharti said.

DGMO's Virat Kohli reference at media briefing 

During the key media briefing ahead of his talks with Pakistani counterpart, DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai on Monday said that India's air defence system is "way too tough" to break.

"Targetting our airfields and logistics is way too tough... I saw that Virat Kohli has just retired from test cricket; he is one of my favourites. In the 1970s, during the Ashes between Australia and England, two Australian bowlers destroyed the batting lineup of England, and then Australia gave a proverb - "Ashes to ashes, dust to dust, if Thommo don't get ya, Lillee must". If you see the layers, you'll understand what I am trying to say. Even if you crossed all the layers, one of the layers of this grid system will hit you," he said.

Military presents images of Pakistani drones shot down by India 

The Indian military on Monday showed the debris of a likely PL-15 air-to-air missile, which is of Chinese origin and was used by Pakistan during the attack on India.

The wreckage of the Turkish-origin YIHA and Songar drones that were shot down by India has also been shown.

During a key press briefing, Director General Air Operations Air Vice Marshal AK Bharti said that the Indian military's battle-proven defence systems have stood the test of time and took the Pakistani missiles and drones "head-on."

"...Our battle-proven systems stood the test of time and took them head on. Another highlight has been the stellar performance of the indigenous air defence system, the Akash system. Putting together and operationalising the potent AD environment has been possible only because of budgetary and policy support from the government of India in the last decade," Bharti said.

'All our military bases, all our systems continue to remain fully operational': Air Marshal AK Bharti

Air Marshal AK Bharti on Monday said that all the military bases and systems of the Indian forces remain fully operational and prepared for future missions.

"All our military bases, all our systems continue to remain fully operational and ready to undertake any future missions should the need so arise," Bharti said in a key media briefing on Monday.

'It's a pity Pakistani army intervened for terrorists': Air Marshal AK Bharti

At a key DGMO briefing on Monday, Air Marshal AK Bharti said that the Indian forces were forced to respond as the Pakistani military chose to intervene for terrorists.

The Director General Military Operations (DGMO) Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, along with the chiefs of three forces, Director General Air Operations Air Vice Marshal AK Bharti, and Director General of Naval Operations Vice Admiral AN Pramod, commenced a key briefing on Operation Sindoor on Monday.

The press briefing comes ahead of talks between the DGMO and his Pakistani counterpart, which have been scheduled for later this evening.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today chaired a high-level meeting which included Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, ahead of a scheduled talk between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan.

NSA Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and all three service chiefs were among those who attended the meeting.

India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire on Saturday after talks between the DGMOs of both countries.

Tensions between the two countries had escalated sharply after the Indian Armed Forces conducted strikes on terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) last week in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

In the ensuing retaliation and cross-border exchanges that began on May 7, at least 27 people, including five security personnel, were killed and many others injured in intense shelling and drone attacks from the Pakistani side.

Despite the ceasefire agreement, dozens of drones were reportedly seen flying over the Kashmir Valley on Saturday evening, in violation of the accord. However, no drone activity was reported overnight.

In the days leading up to the ceasefire, a series of blasts had rocked Jammu city and other major towns, including areas near the International Border, adding to the region’s anxiety.

The understanding reached on May 10 to halt all hostilities brought a fragile but welcome calm after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

Operation Sindoor

