LIVE | India-Pak ceasefire: PM Modi to address nation at 8 PM today, first since beginning of Operation Sindoor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at around 8 PM today, hours after the scheduled talks between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan.

PM Modi had earlier today chaired a high-level meeting which included Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, ahead of a scheduled talk between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan.

NSA Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and all three service chiefs were among those who attended the meeting.