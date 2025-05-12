BLA claims responsibility for 71 attacks across Balochistan, says every talk of ceasefire from Pakistan a 'deception'

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for 71 coordinated attacks at over 51 locations across Balochistan.

Apart from Pakistani military and intelligence sites, local police stations, mineral transport vehicles and infrastructure along major highways were targeted.

"The aim of these attacks was not simply to destroy the enemy but to test military coordination, ground control, and defensive positions, to strengthen readiness for future organised warfare," the BLA said.

In a press release on May 11, Jeeyand Baloch, spokesperson, BLA, said that it wanted to deliver an unambiguous message to India that every talk of peace, ceasefire and brotherhood from Pakistan is merely a deception, a war tactic and a temporary ruse.

"We assure India that if it makes the final decision to eliminate the terrorist state of Pakistan, Baloch Liberation Army, along with the entire nation, is ready to attack from the western border. We will not only welcome the decision but will also become its practical and military arm. We are ready to surround Pakistan from both eastern and western fronts," he added.

"Now, it is the time for the sub-continent and the world to take decisive action against Pakistan," he highlighted.

He also emphasised that if Pakistan continues to be tolerated, then in the coming years, its very existence may ruin the entire world.

Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) is an armed separatist group that emerged in retaliation to long-standing grievances over political marginalisation, economic exploitation, and military repression by the Pakistani state.