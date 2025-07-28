Pahalgam-Operation Sindoor debate: Opposition slams Amit Shah for 'security lapses'

The Opposition on Monday held Union Home Minister Amit Shah accountable for the security lapses that led to the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam.

During a special Lok Sabha debate on the Pahalgam strikes and Operation Sindoor, Congress Deputy Leader Gaurav Gogoi demanded answers from the government on critical national security concerns and questioned the silence surrounding key details.

Gogoi called on the government to reveal how many Indian fighter jets were downed during Operation Sindoor, stating, "Each jet costs crores of rupees. The nation deserves to know. Our soldiers are being misled, and the truth must come out. The Defence Minister must clarify."

Citing US President Donald Trump's repeated claims that he leveraged trade pressure to broker peace between India and Pakistan, Gogoi asked, "Before whom did Prime Minister Modi surrender? Trump has said it 26 times, we cannot ignore that."

He also slammed the government’s narrative of military success, questioning the repeated declarations that India "entered and destroyed terror infrastructure" after the Uri and Pulwama attacks.

"Now again, after Pahalgam, similar statements are being made. If Operation Sindoor is still incomplete and Pakistan remains a threat, then how is this being projected as a success?" he asked.