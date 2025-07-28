Pahalgam-Operation Sindoor debate: Opposition slams Amit Shah for 'security lapses'

The Opposition on Monday held Union Home Minister Amit Shah accountable for the security lapses that led to the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam.
During a special Lok Sabha debate on the Pahalgam strikes and Operation Sindoor, Congress Deputy Leader Gaurav Gogoi demanded answers from the government on critical national security concerns and questioned the silence surrounding key details.
Gogoi called on the government to reveal how many Indian fighter jets were downed during Operation Sindoor, stating, "Each jet costs crores of rupees. The nation deserves to know. Our soldiers are being misled, and the truth must come out. The Defence Minister must clarify."
Citing US President Donald Trump's repeated claims that he leveraged trade pressure to broker peace between India and Pakistan, Gogoi asked, "Before whom did Prime Minister Modi surrender? Trump has said it 26 times, we cannot ignore that."
He also slammed the government’s narrative of military success, questioning the repeated declarations that India "entered and destroyed terror infrastructure" after the Uri and Pulwama attacks.
"Now again, after Pahalgam, similar statements are being made. If Operation Sindoor is still incomplete and Pakistan remains a threat, then how is this being projected as a success?" he asked.
Gogoi also raised pointed questions about India's long-standing goal of reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. "If not now, then when? The most horrific terror attacks have occurred under this government’s watch."
Referring to the government's lack of transparency, Gogoi said, "We want to know from the prime minister, if Pakistan was ready to back down, why did we stop short? What held us back?"
He also expressed concern over the country’s limited fleet of fighter jets, pointing out that only 35 Rafales are currently in service. "If any have been lost, it's a serious national loss," he said.
Taking aim at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Gogoi said that while Singh shared extensive information during his address, he failed to explain how terrorists managed to strike Pahalgam. "A hundred days have passed, yet the attackers have not been brought to justice. The people of India want answers."
He further lashed out at Amit Shah, saying, "You cannot deflect responsibility to the Lieutenant Governor. It is the Home Minister who must be held accountable. This government has stooped so low that it even blamed tour operators for the attack."