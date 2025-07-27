ECI completes first phase of Bihar SIR, 65 lakh people removed from draft rolls

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday announced that it has successfully completed the first phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, which involved the collection of enumeration forms.
The announcement comes a day before the Supreme Court is set to hear a batch of petitions challenging the ECI’s decision to carry out the revision exercise.
The enumeration, which took place from June 24 to July 25, 2025, saw participation from over 7.24 crore electors out of a total of 7.89 crore.
According to the ECI, the process marks one of the most extensive voter verification campaigns in the state’s history, with a significant focus on inclusivity and transparency ahead of the high-stakes Bihar Assembly elections.
In an official statement, the ECI revealed that 65 lakh voters will be excluded from the upcoming draft electoral rolls to be published on August 1. These exclusions include 22 lakh deceased voters, 36 lakh who have either permanently relocated or were not traceable, and 7 lakh who were registered at multiple places.
The revision drive aimed to ensure that “no elector is left behind” through targeted outreach to first-time voters, urban residents, migrants, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities (PwDs), the poll panel said.
“The initiative also witnessed a strong political response, with all 12 major parties participating. Notably, the number of Booth Level Agents (BLAs) surged by over 16 percent, with CPI(M) and Congress registering more than a 100 percent increase in BLA nominations. CPI(M) reported a dramatic 1083 rise, while the BJP led in absolute numbers with over 53,000 BLAs, followed by RJD and JD(U),” it said.
Noting that digital engagement was one of the key features of the campaign, the poll panel said, “Nearly 29 lakh voters submitted forms via the ECI’s website and mobile app. Over 5.7 crore SMS alerts were sent to voters, with the total reaching 10.2 crore throughout the campaign.”
The ECI will now launch a special enrolment campaign from August 1 to September 1, focusing on youth turning 18 by October 1, it said, adding that officials and volunteers will assist senior citizens and PwDs with documentation.
The draft rolls, available both online and offline on August 1, will be open for claims and objections for one month. Any deletions will require a formal speaking order, and appeals may be filed under Section 24 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950.
The extensive campaign is being lauded as a benchmark for electoral transparency and inclusion, it noted.