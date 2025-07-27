ECI completes first phase of Bihar SIR, 65 lakh people removed from draft rolls

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday announced that it has successfully completed the first phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, which involved the collection of enumeration forms.

The announcement comes a day before the Supreme Court is set to hear a batch of petitions challenging the ECI’s decision to carry out the revision exercise.

The enumeration, which took place from June 24 to July 25, 2025, saw participation from over 7.24 crore electors out of a total of 7.89 crore.

According to the ECI, the process marks one of the most extensive voter verification campaigns in the state’s history, with a significant focus on inclusivity and transparency ahead of the high-stakes Bihar Assembly elections.

In an official statement, the ECI revealed that 65 lakh voters will be excluded from the upcoming draft electoral rolls to be published on August 1. These exclusions include 22 lakh deceased voters, 36 lakh who have either permanently relocated or were not traceable, and 7 lakh who were registered at multiple places.

The revision drive aimed to ensure that “no elector is left behind” through targeted outreach to first-time voters, urban residents, migrants, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities (PwDs), the poll panel said.