EC’s citizenship verification in Bihar defies SC verdicts, a fraud on voters: ADR tells Court

New Delhi: The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) on Saturday told the Supreme Court that the Election Commission’s (EC) citizenship verification exercise in Bihar constitutes a “grave fraud” on voters and violates the apex court’s past rulings.

In its rejoinder affidavit, ADR responded to the EC’s counter filed on July 21, in which the poll body defended the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The EC had claimed the exercise aimed to restore public confidence in the electoral process.

A batch of petitions challenging the Bihar SIR is scheduled to be heard by the top court on Monday, July 28, ahead of the State Assembly elections in November.

ADR, in its response, questioned the EC’s refusal to accept Aadhaar, Voter ID (EPIC), and ration cards as standalone proof of identity for inclusion in the electoral roll. It termed the stance “patently absurd.”

On July 10, a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court, comprising Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Joymalya Bagchi, declined to stay the revision process but directed the Commission to consider Aadhaar, EPIC, and ration card documents for verification.

The Court noted that these documents serve as foundational proof for obtaining any of the 11 documents listed by the EC for voter verification.

The EC, however, contended that Aadhaar, EPIC, and ration cards were susceptible to forgery. Disputing this claim, ADR argued that the remaining 11 documents permitted by the EC were equally vulnerable to fraudulent procurement, thereby rendering the EC’s rationale arbitrary and inconsistent.

"The situation raises serious concerns regarding transparency, accountability, and the potential for electoral fraud. Voters have expressed confusion and concern over the uploading of their details without their knowledge or involvement,” ADR said in its rejoinder, a copy of which was accessed by The New Indian Express.

ADR also alleged that the ground realities in Bihar contradicted the EC’s claims about the integrity of the process. "The reports from various towns and villages indicate that the SIR process is being carried out in a manner that is arbitrary, illegal, and in violation of the Commission’s own guidelines dated June 24," it said.