TMC MP Mahua Moitra moves Supreme Court against EC's revision of electoral rolls in Bihar

NEW DELHI: Trinamool Congress leader and Member of Parliament Mahua Moitra has moved the Supreme Court challenging an order of the Election Commission of India for special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

In her plea, Moitra said she seeks setting aside of the order dated June 24 under which Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is being conducted in alleged violation of various provisions of the Constitution.

"The present writ petition has been filed in public interest under Article 32 of the Constitution seeking setting aside of order dated 24.06.2025 issued by Election Commission of India under which SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar is being conducted in violation of Articles 14, 19(1)(a), 21, 325, 328 of the Constitution and provisions of Representation of People (RP) Act, 1950 and Registration of Electors (RER) Rules, 1960 which, if not set aside, can lead to large-scale disenfranchisement of eligible voters in the country thereby undermining democracy and free and fair elections," it submitted.

Moitra further sought a direction from the apex court to restrain the Election Commission of India from issuing similar orders for SIR of electoral rolls in other states of the country.

"It is submitted that it is for the very first time in the country that such an exercise is being conducted by ECI, where electors whose names are already there in electoral rolls and who have already voted multiple times in are being asked to prove their eligibility," the plea filed through advocate Neha Rathi said.