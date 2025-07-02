ECI cautions against misinformation regarding Bihar electoral roll revision

NEW DELHI: Noting that “the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)” of the electoral roll in Bihar has been progressing smoothly as planned and strictly as per orders issued on June 24, 2025, officials in the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday asserted that “any misinformation being spread should be ignored”.

Meanwhile, the Commission also asserted that given repeated conflicting emails being sent by unauthorised persons on behalf of various parties, the panel “will take cognisance only of ‘Heads of Political Parties’, who are the official authorised representatives of political parties registered with the ECI and no other unauthorised person(s)”.

After getting confirmation from the CPI (ML) and the CPI(M), the ECI officials said, the poll panel will be meeting the General Secretary of the former Dipankar Bhattacharya and other authorised representatives of the two parties this evening at 5 pm.

In identical communications to political parties, the ECI said, “I am directed to state that pursuant to your email dated 30.06.2025, despite it not having any evidence of authorisation from the mentioned Political Parties, the Commission had still given a time of 05:00 PM on 02.07.2025 to the concerned Political Parties and sought their confirmation of attendance of the said meeting from the head of the parties along with one authorised person.”