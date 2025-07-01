CPI (M-L) General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya during an interview with PTI, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 20, 2024.
CPI (M-L) General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya during an interview with PTI, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 20, 2024. File Photo | PTI
Nation

CPI-ML (L) Gen Sec seeks withdrawal of electoral roll revision, says onus on govt to prove citizenship

The CPI-ML (Liberation) leader also questioned the sudden announcement of the revision, stating that the decision is arbitrary and ECI's explanations are confusing.
Published on

NEW DELHI: CPI-ML (Liberation) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya on Tuesday sought withdrawal of special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar. He said that the decision is arbitrary and utterly ill-planned.

The Left party further urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to conduct the polls on the basis of normal updating of the electoral roll as has been done in every election over the last two decades.

"The focus must be on facilitating electors in the exercise of their franchise and not creating difficulties and excluding electors from the election process. The more the ECI seeks to provide clarification about the Special Intensive Revision of the Electoral Roll in Bihar, the more confusing and misleading it gets," he said.

Bhattacharya further questioned why the ECI is now trying to trivialise the SIR by saying rolls are revised annually.

He said that the last time a Special Intensive Revision was conducted was 22 years ago. It is certainly not a routine annual exercise, he added.

CPI (M-L) General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya during an interview with PTI, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 20, 2024.
Revision of Bihar electoral rolls: Congress says will oppose exercise legally, politically

"Only citizens are entitled to vote, but never before in India were electors asked to prove their citizenship. The onus was on the state to prove otherwise. Now every elector is being doubted and asked to prove his or her citizenship with the help of documents that many in India still do not possess," he alleged.

He stated that it is the state's responsibility to register every birth. "No birth becomes invalid because of non-registration. Rather than asking people to excavate past records, let the state ensure universal registration of births and deaths to ensure automatic updating of records," Bhattacharya added.

The CPI-ML (Liberation) leader also questioned the sudden announcement of the revision. "The ECI offers no explanation as to why it had no prior consultation with any political party before launching the SIR? Why was it announced all of a sudden? When demonetisation or Notebandi was announced all on a sudden the government said it wanted to catch black money holders unawares. Why did the ECI want to catch voters off guard?," he said.

CPI (M-L) General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya during an interview with PTI, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 20, 2024.
Move to bring NRC through backdoor: TMC on EC's special intensive revision of electoral roll
CPI (M-L) General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya during an interview with PTI, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 20, 2024.
Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls will have 'devastating' effects: TMC MP Saket Gokhale
Dipankar Bhattacharya
Electoral rolls revision
2025 Bihar Elections
Special Intensive Revision

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com