Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls will have 'devastating' effects: TMC MP Saket Gokhale

NEW DELHI: The 'Special Intensive Revision' of electoral roll proposed to be carried out in Bihar will have "devastating" effects on voting rights and also on citizenship, All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) MP Saket Gokhale alleged on Friday.

In a post on X, he said those failing to provide the documents required for the revision can easily be branded as "foreigners," and losing voting rights is not the only danger.

"Modi Government is taking away your right to vote and bringing in the NRC (National Register of Citizens) using the Election Commission. Yesterday, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee raised a very important issue which will have devastating effects not only on your voting rights but also your citizenship," Gokhale said.

He said as per the exercise, voters, new and existing, will have to provide within one month proof of birth and birthplace for those born before July 1987, proof of birth and birthplace for self and one parent for those born between July 1987 to December 2004, and proof of birth and birthplace for self and both parents for those born after December 2004.

"If these documents are not submitted within a month, your name will be deleted from the voter list. ECI has started this exercise with Bihar polls and will be doing it in West Bengal and all other states after December," he said.