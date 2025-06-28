Move to bring NRC through backdoor: TMC on EC's special intensive revision of electoral roll

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission's special intensive revision of the electoral roll is a "sinister move" to bring the National Register of Citizens (NRC) through the backdoor, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien claimed on Saturday and compared it to 'ancestor passes' in Nazi Germany.

At a press conference here, he said the INDIA bloc parties were united on the issue and would take action soon.

O'Brien also questioned the timing of the move, announced months ahead of Assembly elections in Bihar and set to be carried out in West Bengal before next year's polls.

It is the BJP's "desperate attempt" to win in West Bengal, he claimed.

The Trinamool Congress' Rajya Sabha floor leader said, "It is a sinister move to bring NRC through the backdoor. In 1935, under the Nazis (in Germany), you were supposed to be given an ancestor pass. Is this the new version of that Nazi ancestor pass?" he posed.

"Why is this exercise being suddenly done right now? We have evidence as to why it is being done now. It is because the latest internal survey of the BJP for Bengal shows 46-49 seats for the party in the state's assembly polls (early next year). In their desperation to attempt to change things you do such things," he claimed.

The Election Commission last Monday issued instructions to carry out a Special Intensive Revision in Bihar to weed out ineligible names and ensure all eligible citizens are included in the electoral roll, allowing them to exercise their franchise in the polls slated later this year.

A similar review of electoral rolls will be done by the end of this year in five states that are going to polls in 2026, which includes West Bengal.

Trinamool's Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose claimed West Bengal was the "real target" of the exercise.

"On June 26, the ECI announced that Special Intensive Revision will be conducted for Bihar Assembly polls, but the real target is Bengal."

Her party colleague and another MP in the Upper House of Parliament, Saket Gokhale, expressed similar views.