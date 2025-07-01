EC confused over special intensive revision of electoral rolls, says RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

Tejashwi highlighted that the process was not started even after the Lok Sabha elections. He asked if fake voters have come, why the process of special intensive revision of the electoral roll was not taken up earlier.

BLO has been instructed to visit the voter's address three times, and the voter will have to be physically present, he claimed, asking how those who migrated to earn a living or to work as labourers would come during the elections.

“How will they suddenly come for identification? Three crore people migrate and go out to work as labourers and the names of all such people will be deleted from the voter list, most of whom are Dalits, tribals and backward class people,” he added.

Former deputy chief minister said, “It is surprising that the Election Commission does not have time to listen to us. For this, it should have first talked to all the parties. When the electoral roll is revised every year, how did fake voters come? In the Lok Sabha elections, these voters made Narendra Modi the Prime Minister. How did all these voters become fake today?” he asked.

Meanwhile, CPI-ML (Liberation) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya sought withdrawal of SIR of the electoral rolls in the State. He said that the decision is arbitrary and utterly ill-planned.

The Left party further urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to conduct the polls on the basis of normal updating of the electoral roll as has been done in every election over the last two decades.

"The focus must be on facilitating electors in the exercise of their franchise and not creating difficulties and excluding electors from the election process. The more the ECI seeks to provide clarification about the Special Intensive Revision of the Electoral Roll in Bihar, the more confusing and misleading it gets," he said.