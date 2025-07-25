Monsoon Session: Opposition uproar over Bihar SIR stalls Parliament for fifth consecutive day

NEW DELHI: Both houses of the Parliament were adjourned for the fifth consecutive day of the Monsoon session on Friday, as Opposition protests continued over the revision of electoral rolls (SIR) in Bihar. No significant legislative business was transacted for the fifth straight day.

The Rajya Sabha proceeding was adjourned for the day shortly after it reassembled at noon on Friday as Opposition parties started raising slogans demanding the withdrawal of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls in Bihar. The House will now meet at 11 am on Monday.

When it met at noon, BJP MP K Laxman started a discussion and wanted to know the details of Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan from Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

While Chouhan rose to speak, the Opposition MPs continued their protest and raised slogans demanding that the SIR exercise be stopped. Chouhan said that he wanted to answer the question as it is important and related to the welfare of farmers and women, but the Opposition didn't relent.

He said that it was the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the benefits of scientific research should reach the farmers in real time, and that's why the government started Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan.

BJP MP Ghanshyam Tiwari, who was in the Chair, tried to urge the protesting members, but when he failed to do so, he adjourned the House for the day to reassemble on Monday.