Monsoon Session Day 4 | Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm as Opposition continues protest over Bihar SIR

The fourth day of the Monsoon session began on a stormy note, with Opposition MPs staging fresh protests over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, among other issues.
Ahead of the day’s proceedings, members of the Opposition's INDIA bloc held a demonstration outside Parliament's Makar Dwar, criticising the ECI’s SIR exercise and demanding a debate on the matter in both Houses.
The first three days of the session were largely washed out due to similar protests, leading to repeated adjournments and no substantial legislative business being transacted.
Notably, the Opposition has continued to press the Union government for a debate Operation Sindoor, Donald Trump’s repeated claims of negotiating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, as well as seeking answers over the sudden resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar after the first day of the session.