LIVE

Monsoon Session Day 4 | Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm as Opposition continues protest over Bihar SIR

The first three days of the Monsoon Session were marred by repeated Opposition protests over Bihar's voter roll revision, Operation Sindoor, and VP Dhankhar’s surprise resignation.
Opposition MPs, including Congress MP Sonia Gandhi, protest at the Parliament's Makar Dwar over the issue of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Electoral Rolls in Bihar, July 24, 2025.
Opposition MPs, including Congress MP Sonia Gandhi, protest at the Parliament's Makar Dwar over the issue of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Electoral Rolls in Bihar, July 24, 2025.Photo | PTI
Online Desk

The fourth day of the Monsoon Session also began on a stormy note, with Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm following protests by Opposition MPs in the House.

Prior to the start of the session Opposition Members staged fresh protests at at the Parliament's Makar Dwar over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, among other issues.

The first three days of the session were largely washed out due to similar protests, leading to repeated adjournments and no substantial legislative business being transacted.

Notably, the Opposition has continued to press the Union government for a debate on the SIR exercies, Operation Sindoor, Donald Trump’s repeated claims of negotiating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, as well as seeking answers over the sudden resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar after the first day of the session.

Lok Sabha sees another day of adjournment as Opposition presses Centre over Bihar SIR

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday following Opposition protests over the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. This is the fourth consecutive day that the Question Hour has been disrupted since the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

As soon as the House met for the day, various Opposition members wanted to raise the issue of the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar and also shouted slogans. Some of the members were in the Well of the House and also displayed placards.

Speaker Om Birla asked the protesting members to go back to their seats and assured that as per rules they will be given opportunities to raise issues. He mentioned the name of senior Congress leader KC Venugopal and said it was not the culture of his party to indulge in sloganeering in the House.

Birla repeatedly mentioned that sloganeering and display of placards is not in accordance with the dignity of the House and wondered what kind of message such actions will send out. As the din continued, Birla adjourned the proceedings in less than seven minutes. One question was taken up before the proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm.

The opposition is demanding a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, an exercise initiated by the Election Commission ahead of the state assembly polls due later this year.

Opposition protests before House proceedings

The fourth day of the Monsoon session began on a stormy note, with Opposition MPs staging fresh protests over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, among other issues.

Ahead of the day’s proceedings, members of the Opposition's INDIA bloc held a demonstration outside Parliament's Makar Dwar, criticising the ECI’s SIR exercise and demanding a debate on the matter in both Houses.

The first three days of the session were largely washed out due to similar protests, leading to repeated adjournments and no substantial legislative business being transacted.

Notably, the Opposition has continued to press the Union government for a debate Operation Sindoor, Donald Trump’s repeated claims of negotiating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, as well as seeking answers over the sudden resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar after the first day of the session.

monsoon session of Parliament
Opposition protests
Monsoon Session 2025

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com