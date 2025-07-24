INDIA bloc MPs protest in Parliament complex against SIR in Bihar

NEW DELHI: Several MPs of the INDIA bloc parties, including Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, protested in Parliament House complex on Thursday against the Election Commission's voter roll revision in Bihar and demanded its rollback as well as a discussion on the issue in both houses.

Ahead of the start of the day's proceedings, top leaders and MPs of the opposition, including those of the Congress, DMK, TMC, Samajwadi Party, JMM, RJD and Left parties, assembled outside the Makar Dwar of Parliament and raised slogans against the government and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls Top leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Congress general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal, Samajwadi Party's Ziaur Rahman Barq, TMC's Kirti Azad, DMK's A Raja, besides others, raised slogans like "Save democracy" and "Stop vote-bandi."

There was a huge banner in front of them that read 'SIR - Loktantra par Vaar' as they lined up on the steps of the Makar Dwar of Parliament and staged a protest for the third consecutive day.

The opposition has been protesting in both houses of Parliament against the SIR, alleging the EC's exercise was aimed at disenfranchising voters in Bihar ahead of the assembly elections.