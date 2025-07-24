'Have 100% proof': Rahul Gandhi claims EC allowed vote fraud in Karnataka

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said his party has "concrete 100 per cent proof" of the the Election Commission allowed cheating in a constituency in Karnataka and asserted that the poll watchdog would be mistaken if it thinks that it is going to get away with this "because we are going to come for you".

Gandhi alleged that the Election Commission is not functioning as the Election Commission of India, and is "not doing its job".

When asked about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's reported remarks that the option of boycotting Bihar assembly polls was open, Gandhi told reporters that his party has "concrete 100 per cent proof" of the Election Commission allowing cheating in a seat in Karnataka.

"Not 90 per cent, when we decide to show it to you, it is a 100 per cent proof," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

"We just looked at one constituency and we found this. I am absolutely convinced that constituency after constituency this is the drama that is taking place. Thousands and thousands of new voters, how old are they? - 45, 50, 60, 65, thousands and thousands of them in one constituency.