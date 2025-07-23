Elections being 'stolen'; will show it in 'black and white' to EC with Karnataka example: Rahul Gandhi

As demands for discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar have brought the Parliament to a standstill, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the Congress has figured out how "votes are being stolen" in India.

Speaking to reporters at the Parliament House complex after the Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for a third consecutive day amid opposition protests over Bihar SIR among other issues, Gandhi asserted that he would put before the people and the Election Commission in "black in white" how the "theft of votes" is being done.

Gandhi highlighted the recent revelation by the EC that during house-to-house visits in the ongoing SIR of electoral roll in Bihar, poll officials have so far found more than 52 lakh voters were not present at their addresses and another 18 lakh have died.

"It is not just about 52 lakhs. It is not just about Bihar, they cheated in Maharashtra. We have asked questions of the Election Commission, asked them to show us the voters list; they did not show us the voters list, we asked for videography, they changed the law. One crore new voters had come in Maharashtra, and the election was stolen," he said.

"In Karnataka, we have found out 'bhayankar chori (massive theft)'. I will show it in black and white to you and the Election Commission. I will show in black and white how the 'chori' is done and from where. We have it in black and white in Karnataka," the former Congress president said.