Parliament adjourned for third consecutive day as opposition presses for discussion on Bihar SIR, Op Sindoor

Both Houses of the Parliament were adjourned for a third consecutive day of the Monsoon session on Wednesday, as opposition continued disrupting the proceedings, reiterating the demand for discussions on several issues, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.
Waving placards and raising slogans, opposition members stormed into the Well of the Lok Sabha during the Question Hour, leading to the adjournment of the proceedings for the day.
Earlier the proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm when the protests and sloganeering continued. The protests continued when the House reconvened and TDP leader Krishna Prasad Tenneti, who was in the Chair, adjourned the proceedings.
Opposition members raised slogans like "SIR wapas lo (Roll back SIR)".
Speaker Om Birla said the protesting MPs were behaving as if they were on the streets and warned that he would be forced to take "decisive" action against them.
"You should behave in a manner that reflects the hopes and aspirations of the people who have elected you. You should work in a manner and debates and discuss issues that will make people's lives easier. But you have been showing street-like behaviour in Parliament," he said.
Birla also told the members that their behaviour does not behove Parliamentarians.
"The MPs are not supposed to carry placards. If you continue with such acts, I will be forced to take decisive action," he said and asked the members to take their seats.
Similar scenes played out in the Upper House, a day after Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar's sudden resignation on Monday.
The House was adjourned twice on Wednesday, before halting all the proceedings for the day at 2 PM. The House was adjourned minutes after it met for the day at 11 AM, as opposition members created uproar following rejection of their adjournment notices demanding discussion on various issues, including Bihar SIR.
Soon after the listed papers were tabled, Deputy Chairman Harivansh informed that he has received 25 notices under Rule 267 demanding discussion on SIR, demolition of slums in Delhi, alleged discrimination against migrant workers from Bengal in other states, and air safety.
The Chair, however, rejected all the adjournment notices, which led to huge protest and sloganeering by MPs of different Opposition parties.
Harivansh urged the House to at least allow Vaiko (MDMK) to raise his Zero Hour mention saying his Rajya Sabha term was ending on July 24.
Vaiko raised the issue related to increasing incidents of arrest of Indian fishermen by Sri Lanka even as the protest continued.
Amid uproar, the proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon at around 11: 10 AM.
When the House reconvened at 12 noon, Ghanshyam Tiwari, who was in the Chair, called the Question Hour to be taken up, but Opposition members were on their feet and demanded that the SIR issue be discussed.
Protesting members ignored requests by the Chair to allow the Question Hour to proceed, forcing him to adjourn the House till 2 PM.
He earlier called the name of CPI's Sandosh Kumar P to ask his supplementary question, but he started raising the SIR issue.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and leaders of other Opposition parties were on their feet creating uproar.
Congress Legislature Party leader Sonia Gandhi was also present in the House.
At 2 PM, Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal moved The Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill 2025 for discussion and passing.
However, the Opposition members continued their protest demanding a discussion on the SIR issue, with some even trooping into the Well of the House, while many others remained on their feet.
Opposition MPs raised slogans against the SIR exercise, and also demanded that Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge be allowed to speak.
Bhubaneswar Kalita, who was in the Chair, adjourned the House for the day as the protests continued.
On Tuesday also, the Rajya Sabha witnessed several adjournments, mainly on SIR matter, and could not conduct any substantial business.