Parliament adjourned for third consecutive day as opposition presses for discussion on Bihar SIR, Op Sindoor

Both Houses of the Parliament were adjourned for a third consecutive day of the Monsoon session on Wednesday, as opposition continued disrupting the proceedings, reiterating the demand for discussions on several issues, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Waving placards and raising slogans, opposition members stormed into the Well of the Lok Sabha during the Question Hour, leading to the adjournment of the proceedings for the day.

Earlier the proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm when the protests and sloganeering continued. The protests continued when the House reconvened and TDP leader Krishna Prasad Tenneti, who was in the Chair, adjourned the proceedings.

Opposition members raised slogans like "SIR wapas lo (Roll back SIR)".

Speaker Om Birla said the protesting MPs were behaving as if they were on the streets and warned that he would be forced to take "decisive" action against them.

"You should behave in a manner that reflects the hopes and aspirations of the people who have elected you. You should work in a manner and debates and discuss issues that will make people's lives easier. But you have been showing street-like behaviour in Parliament," he said.

Birla also told the members that their behaviour does not behove Parliamentarians.

"The MPs are not supposed to carry placards. If you continue with such acts, I will be forced to take decisive action," he said and asked the members to take their seats.