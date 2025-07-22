Parliament adjourned for the day as opposition protests over Bihar SIR, other key issues

Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned for the day following protests by Opposition members demanding a discussion on several key issues, including the Special Intensive Revision of voter rolls in poll-bound Bihar.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned after protests by the opposition demanding a discussion on the ongoing voter roll revision in Bihar, even as the government accused them of practising "double standards" by asking for a debate on one hand and disrupting the House on the other.

Opposition members trooped to the Well of the Lok Sabha when the House reconvened at 2 pm after two earlier adjournments on the second day of the Monsoon session of Parliament demanding a discussion and roll back of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise initiated by the Election Commission in Bihar ahead of assembly polls scheduled for later this year.

Dilip Saikia, who was on the chair, made repeated requests to opposition MPs to go back to their places and allow the House to function. As the protests continued, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju got up and condemned the opposition behaviour.

He said it was agreed at the Business Advisory Committee meeting on Monday that first Operation Sindoor will be taken up for discussion and the time for it had also been fixed. "Only the rule under which discussion will take place will be decided. They come here carrying placards and violate the rules, I condemn this," Rijiju said.

"They are asking for a debate and we are ready for a debate but they are not allowing the House to function," he said, slamming the opposition. These "double standards are wrong, on one hand they ask for debate and then create a ruckus like this," he said.

Rijiju said the government is ready but the opposition was wasting the time of Parliament.

He condemned the behaviour of the Congress and other parties.