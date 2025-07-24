Tejashwi hints at poll boycott over roll revision

PATNA: RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Wednesday created a flutter in political circles when he hinted at a possible boycott of the upcoming Assembly elections over the Election Commission (EC)’s special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar.

Tejashwi said, “When you’re not even conducting elections honestly — if you’re going to conduct polls based on a voter list given by the BJP — then what’s the point of holding an election? If there’s going to be dishonesty from the start, why even hold elections? The EC might as well just give an extension to the present government instead of conducting polls. There is a fight between those who are trying to finish democracy and those who want to save it.”

Asked whether the Opposition could mutually decide to boycott the elections, Tejashwi, who is also the chairman of Opposition INDIA bloc’s coordination committee, said, “That too can be discussed. We will see what the people want and what everyone’s opinion is.”