Pakistan crossed red lines, terror camps faced the fire: Kiren Rijiju ahead of discussion on Operation Sindoor

The Lok Sabha is set to deliberate on Operation Sindoor, India’s military response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will lead the special discussion, highlighting the operation’s strength, success, and decisive execution.

Meanwhile, the session is expected to see heated exchanges, with the opposition preparing to question the government over U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent remarks.

Trump claimed that he intervened to prevent a potential nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan, claiming to have brokered a “ceasefire.”

India, however, has categorically stated that the halt in cross-border firing and military operations came following direct communication between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both nations, initiated, notably, at the request of Islamabad.