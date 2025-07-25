Rajnath Singh to initiate 16-hour debate on Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha on July 28, PM Modi to join

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday said the Lok Sabha will hold a special discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor on July 28, amid continued disruptions from the Opposition during the Monsoon Session.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to initiate the discussion on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha on Monday, with the Rajya Sabha expected to take up the debate on Tuesday.
Addressing media persons in the national capital, Rijiju stated that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla convened a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) earlier in the day, during which it was reiterated that the government is prepared for a full debate on the sensitive issues.
"Today, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla called the Business Advisory Committee (BAC), and it was reiterated that we are ready for a discussion on Operation Sindoor. It has been decided today that there will be a special discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor on Monday (28th July)," Rijiju said.
Rijiju said Operation Sindoor would be debated first, followed by other matters, with 16-hour discussions scheduled in both Houses – on July 28 in the Lok Sabha and July 29 in the Rajya Sabha.
The stalemate over the Opposition’s demands for the discussion was broken on Friday after an all-party meeting. The government had maintained it was open to debating Operation Sindoor and other issues as per rules and the Chair’s approval.
Rijiju said that several Opposition parties, including the Congress, had requested a discussion on the issue, and the government agreed to it, but despite that, the Opposition kept on creating a ruckus and disrupting the Parliament proceedings.
"...Before the Monsoon Session began, several Opposition parties, including the Congress, had requested that Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam terror attack should be discussed in Parliament. The government said we are ready to discuss it... The Opposition has been creating a ruckus in Parliament from day one and protesting inside and outside Parliament and not allowing the House to function."
"In the first week of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, we have been able to pass only one Bill... I urge all Opposition parties not to disrupt the proceedings of Parliament," he added further.
Sources said that Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and BJP MPs Anurag Thakur and Nishikant Dubey are expected to take part in the discussion in the Lok Sabha.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to intervene in the discussion in the Lok Sabha, and may also intervene in the Rajya Sabha.
Rajnath Singh and Jaishankar will be among the ministers who will take part in the discussion in Rajya Sabha, sources said.
TDP's Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu and GM Harish Balayogi are expected to take part in the discussion on Op Sindoor in the Lok Sabha. The sources said the party has been allotted 30 minutes.
From the Samajwadi Party, its chief Akhilesh Yadav and MP Rajiv Rai will take part in the debate.
Opposition parties have been demanding discussion on Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor and have sought the government's clarification over US President Donald Trump's repeated claims that he brokered ceasefire between India and Pakistan.
The Opposition had been demanding Prime Minister Modi’s presence during the debate. As he was on a two-nation visit this week, the discussion has been scheduled for next week.
Opposition parties have also been demanding discussion on Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar and India's foreign policy.
The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have witnessed repeated adjournments since the beginning of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on July 21, with the two Houses transacting little business.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla called an all-party meeting on Friday to end the stalemate.
Before adjourning the House amid sloganeering by Opposition members on Friday, Birla urged them to allow normal functioning of the House.
He objected to Opposition members displaying banners.
He said the stalemate is not good. "Come, there will be discussion to end stalemate. There will also be representatives from the government... If there is disagreement, it should be expressed as per House norms," he said.
Earlier, the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Friday amid sloganeering and protests by Opposition members in the well of the House. The Lower House is set to meet next on July 28 at 11 am.
The Rajya Sabha was also adjourned at 2 PM, and is set to meet on Monday at 11 AM.
BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, chairing the Lok Sabha, urged the Opposition members to maintain decorum in the House and let the Private Members’ Bill be introduced so that discussion can take place.
Prior to the adjournment, the House took up for further consideration and passed 'The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024.'
