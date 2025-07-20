PM Modi to visit UK and Maldives, key trade pact and diplomatic reset likely

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to the United Kingdom and the Maldives from July 23 to 26 in a high-stakes diplomatic tour focused on advancing bilateral ties and formalising a major free trade agreement (FTA) with Britain.

“During the visit, Prime Minister Modi will hold wide-ranging discussions with Prime Minister Starmer on the entire gamut of India-UK bilateral relations. They will also exchange views on issues of regional and global importance,” the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

The centrepiece of the visit on July 23 and 24 is expected to be the formal signing of the India-UK FTA, finalised in May and currently undergoing legal scrubbing by both sides.

The landmark deal aims to double bilateral trade, which is currently valued at $60 billion by 2030. It is expected to boost Indian exports of textiles, leather and engineering goods, while slashing tariffs on British whisky, automobiles, and medical devices.