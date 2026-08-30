Nepal floods LIVE | Death toll reaches 768 as rescue operations enter fifth day; over 2,500 still missing

Four men from Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district working at hydropower projects in Nepal’s flood-hit Rasuwa district remain untraceable since the August 26 flash floods, their families said.

Meanwhile, an 11-year-old boy from Bihar’s Motihari is searching along the Gandak river in Kushinagar for his father, who went missing in the floods. The boy and his three brothers escaped Nepal with official assistance.

According to Nepal’s Independent Power Producers’ Association, 76 employees associated with Andritz Hydro at the Upper Trishuli-1 project were reported missing after the disaster.