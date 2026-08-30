Nepal floods LIVE | Death toll reaches 768 as rescue operations enter fifth day; over 2,500 still missing

Key updates
Death toll in Nepal and China rises to 750, with nearly 3,000 people still unaccounted for as rescue teams continue searching debris-hit areas.
4,451 people rescued so far, according to Nepal Prime Minister, as rescue and relief operations continue.
17,000 children urgently need humanitarian aid, UNICEF warns, amid the widespread devastation.
18 schools destroyed and 20 damaged, disrupting education for thousands of children in flood-hit regions.
At least 93,000 people affected, according to estimates by the International Committee of the Red Cross.
Humanitarian aid reaches temporary camps, but relief needs remain widespread across affected communities.
Nepal seeks international financial and specialised rescue support, including heavy-lift drones, DNA testing kits and body-freezer storage units.
Reconstruction costs could run into billions of dollars, Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal says.
India steps up glacier monitoring following the disaster to track potential risks linked to flooding.
Four men from Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district working at hydropower projects in Nepal’s flood-hit Rasuwa district remain untraceable since the August 26 flash floods, their families said.
Meanwhile, an 11-year-old boy from Bihar’s Motihari is searching along the Gandak river in Kushinagar for his father, who went missing in the floods. The boy and his three brothers escaped Nepal with official assistance.
According to Nepal’s Independent Power Producers’ Association, 76 employees associated with Andritz Hydro at the Upper Trishuli-1 project were reported missing after the disaster.
As many as 537 workers and employees remained unaccounted for at nine hydropower projects in Nepal’s flood-hit Rasuwa and Nuwakot districts, as rescue teams intensified efforts to reach people believed trapped inside tunnels blocked by mud and debris.
According to the Independent Power Producers’ Association in Nepal, 898 workers were initially reported out of contact after the August 26 floods, of whom 361 have been rescued.
The most serious situation is at the 216 MW Upper Trishuli-1 project in Rasuwa, where around 300 people are believed to be trapped inside a tunnel. At other projects, including Upper Trishuli-3A and Chilime, rescuers have struggled to clear tunnel entrances buried under mud and debris.
The death toll from Nepal’s devastating flash floods rose to 768 on Sunday, while more than 2,500 people remained missing as rescue operations entered their fifth day.
The floods, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche following a glacial collapse near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26, caused widespread destruction across northern and central Nepal. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority said 8,730 people have been rescued so far.
Preliminary data from the education ministry showed that 238 students and 18 teachers were among those missing in three flood-hit districts.
More Keralites stranded in Nepal following the devastating floods have started returning to India, NORKA Roots said on Sunday.
Of the 52 people who contacted the agency's helpline, 45 have been confirmed safe, while seven remain untraced. Sixteen of those confirmed safe returned to Kerala on Saturday.
A 23-member Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage group, including 19 Keralites, reached Kathmandu early Sunday and is preparing to return home. Another 31-member group from Kerala has reached the state, while a 44-member tour group has returned to India and is travelling from Gorakhpur to Bengaluru.
Eight people from Assam have been safely rescued from flood-hit Nepal and will return home on Sunday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, adding that efforts were on to trace others reported missing.
The Assam State Disaster Management Authority had earlier said 10 people from the state were missing in Nepal, though several names of those rescued did not feature on its list.
A 20-minute delay at a Buddha temple saved their lives, a realisation that brought tears and a sense of disbelief to a 31-member group of Keralites who returned safely to the state on Sunday after being stranded in flash flood-hit Nepal.
The group, which included women, infants and elderly persons, arrived at the international airport here, where emotional scenes unfolded as the travellers were reunited with their anxious family members.
Nepal has said it will start burying unidentified and unclaimed bodies recovered after the devastating flash floods tore through the country this week, citing the risk of infection and the deteriorating condition of the remains.
The officials have been collecting DNA samples from the bodies before burying them.They are also maintaining records using identification or reference numbers to facilitate possible identification in the future.
About 100 of the nearly 319 individuals who travelled from Tamil Nadu through to Nepal were still untraceable and missing following the flash floods there, state minister A Rajmohan has said.
As many as 219 persons are safe and secure, the Minister said.
Nepali rescuers seeking to reach hydropower workers believed trapped in tunnels swamped by flood debris resumed work Sunday after rain and rising river waters hampered efforts.
Rescue operations entered their fifth day since the floods, as teams battled difficult conditions at the disaster sites.
Union Minister Sanjay Seth on Sunday said that there was still no information about Ram Prasad Ghosh, a Ranchi resident who went missing in Nepal following catastrophic flash floods that struck on August 26.
Speaking to ANI, Seth said Ghosh worked for an Australian Hydro project for Andritz in Trisuli and had been missing since the tragedy. He said Ghosh's brother travelled to Kathmandu to search for him, but no information about his whereabouts has been received so far.
The Indian Embassy in China issued an advisory providing contact numbers for Indian nationals stranded in flash floods.
The post said, “Following the recent flash floods and mudslides in the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR), People’s Republic of China, TAR authorities have established two dedicated 24-hour English-language hotlines to assist families seeking information about missing foreign nationals. The hotlines can be reached at:
1) 0086-891-6817165
2) 0086-183-0802-6705″
Following the recent flash floods and mudslides in the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR), People’s Republic of China, TAR authorities have established two dedicated 24-hour English-language hotlines to assist families seeking information about missing foreign nationals.— India in China (@EOIBeijing) August 30, 2026
The hotlines…
India has provided 68.5 tonnes of relief material to flood-hit Nepal and deployed technical teams, forensic experts and specialised equipment to support search and rescue operations.
New Delhi has sent specialised tunnel experts and specialised equipment to support search and rescue operations in hydropower tunnels following the devastating flash floods, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu said in a statement on Saturday.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a post on X, said that a fourth flight carrying 11 tonnes of relief assistance landed in Nepal on Sunday.
“It consists of a tunnel technical contingent along with equipment for search & rescue operations; a team of forensics experts for DNA analysis and relief supplies, including blankets, sleeping bags, tarpaulin, plastic sheets & hygiene kits,” the MEA said.
Authorities in Nepal are warning of possible fresh flooding on Sunday and urged residents in flood-affected districts to remain on high alert after water levels rose in the Bhotekoshi River.
Flood warning notices were sent to people's phones throughout Sunday morning, as rescue crews worked to clear a major highway connecting Kathmandu to one of the areas worst-hit by Wednesday's catasrophic floods.
Chinese rescuers near the Tibet border port that was hit by a deadly mudslide were "moved to a safe location" Sunday, after a new lake was formed by a landslide, state media reported.
"On the evening of Aug 29, monitoring drones deployed in the area detected a landslide on a mountainside 2.8 kilometers downstream from the Purepuqiang Tsangpo barrier lake," the state broadcaster said, referring to a drained lake that had in previous days threatened rescue operations.
"The landslide formed a new barrier and a new barrier lake is now forming," CCTV said, adding that rescue personnel near the Gyirong border port had been moved to safer areas.
Nepal Home Minister Sudan Gurung on Sunday visited the flood-affected area in Nuwakot and gave instructions to rescue teams as rescue and relief operations continue in the flood-hit region.
Devastating floods near the border with China killed at least 734 people in Nepal and 2,498 remain missing, its disaster authority said Sunday, as rescue efforts entered a fifth day.
Chinese state media earlier confirmed 16 dead in Tibet and 546 people missing following Wednesday's disaster. That takes the overall toll to 750 dead and 3,044 missing.
Nepali rescuers seeking to reach hydropower workers believed trapped in tunnels swamped by flood debris were hampered Sunday by heavy overnight rain and rising river waters.
Nepal's government says more than 100 workers may still be alive and trapped inside multiple tunnels at hydropower projects, with key rescue efforts focused on the Trishuli 3A and 3B sites.
Nepal warned Sunday of rising flood waters and urged rescue teams to exercise caution, as efforts to retrieve victims from areas devastated by a deadly torrent of icy debris and water entered a fifth day.
"We have received information that the flood flow in the Bhotekoshi River in Rasuwa has increased further," the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA)said in a warning issued at 7:20 am (0135 GMT).
"Therefore, all personnel engaged in search, rescue, and relief operations, those in riverside areas, and everyone else in affected areas including Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, and Chitwan are requested to exercise caution."
New exclusive footage obtained and verified by The New York Times gives the clearest view yet of the Aug. 26 Langtang Lirung collapse that triggered the catastrophic Nepal–Tibet floods. Hikers heard a huge crack before ice, rock and debris plunged into the valley, throwing up an enormous dust cloud.
New exclusive footage obtained and verified by The New York Times gives the clearest view yet of the Aug. 26 Langtang Lirung collapse that triggered the catastrophic Nepal–Tibet floods.— Clash Report (@clashreport) August 29, 2026
Hikers heard a huge crack before ice, rock and debris plunged into the valley, throwing up an… pic.twitter.com/2X8pkSwUOI
The United States has announced more than $3.6 million in life-saving humanitarian assistance for Nepal as the country reels from devastating flash floods.
In a statement posted on X, the US State Department said, “There is no higher priority for us than the safety of American citizens. Our embassies in Nepal and China are working closely to assist Americans and support disaster relief efforts.”
“The United States is standing with the people of Nepal by providing more than $3.6 million worth of life-saving humanitarian assistance, including up to three months of emergency food assistance to up to 10,000 flood-affected households,” the statement added.
There is no higher priority for us than the safety of American citizens. Our embassies in Nepal and China are working closely to assist Americans and support disaster relief efforts.— U.S. Embassy Nepal (@USEmbassyNepal) August 30, 2026
The United States is standing with the people of Nepal by providing more than $3.6 million… pic.twitter.com/ECwYbSW0KG